Ramp Up Tournament in Clash Royale: Information, rewards and More

Players can test new cards, 8-card decks, and battle formats by participating in tournaments and challenges in Clash Royale. Every week, developers post challenges to help gamers earn more rewards. Similarly, every month, developers introduce new tournaments, in which players must compete in a new fight type in exchange for Magic Items, resources, and awards.

The Ramp Up Competition is the most recent Clash Royale tournament, in which participants must compete in 1v1 ramp-up bouts. In this article, we will discuss the Ramp Up Tournament and its rewards.

Ramp Up Tournament in Clash Royale

Ramp up Tournament (image via Sportskeeda)

Ramp Up Tournament is the latest tournament in the game, where players are required to win 1v1 ramp up battles to win rewards. Players can only use the cards that have been unlocked by them, so create a good 8-cards tournament deck to participate in this tournament.

This competition is only open to players that have a King Level 8 or higher. Before the battle, players must assemble an 8-card deck. The in-game description for the Ramp Up Tournament is as follows:

"Each battle starts at 1x Elixir, then becomes 2x Elixir and eventually 3x Elixir. Win as many battles as you can to earn rewards. Make it to the top 100 to earn an Exclusive Emote + 100000 bonus gold!"

Unlike the Triple Draft Tournament, where players must choose cards at random during battle, the Ramp Up Tournament requires participants to build a deck from unlocked cards. Players can only utilize a deck made up of previously collected cards that have all been upgraded to level 11, as well as the towers, to keep the battle fair.

Unlike the Lava Hound Draft Challenge, this tournament does not count losses. Players can play without fear of losing and win as many battles as possible in order to stay in the top 100 and earn the Legendary Emote.

Starting April 24, players can enter the Ramp Up Tournament in the Clash Royale event section to receive in-game rewards like Gold, Chests, Gems, Cards, and Magic Items. In tournament decks, players can use cards like Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, Wizard, and others.

Ramp Up Tournament Rewards in Clash Royale

RoyaleAPI @RoyaleAPI By popular demand, we will keep the latest Global Tournament Leaderboard results online until the next GT starts. Enjoy! on.royaleapi.com/gtlb By popular demand, we will keep the latest Global Tournament Leaderboard results online until the next GT starts. Enjoy! on.royaleapi.com/gtlb

There are two award tiers in the Ramp Up Tournament: free and bonus. The winners of the tournament's in-game battles will get free rewards, whilst Bonus items are only available to those who purchase 500 Gems to enter the Bonus tier.

By participating in the Ramp Up Tournament, participants can gain access to a variety of resources, including:

Bonus rewards include all rarities wild cards, 40000 gold, various chests, Magic Items, and gems.

Free rewards include gold, chests, Magic Items, cards, gems, and other resources.

Players who make it to the top 100 will also get 100000 gold and a Legendary Emote.

Ramp Up Tournament is one of the best ways to earn additional resources and Magic Items in Clash Royale. King Level 8 or higher players should participate in this tournament and win as many battles as they can to earn the Legendary Emote and additional gold.

