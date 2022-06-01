"Ranked is the worst it's ever been": Apex Legends players are concerned with competitive matchmaking in the current season

Matchmaking, a burning issue with Apex Legends, has received major flak in recent times. In short, players have been extremely unhappy with how the ranks have been mixed. This has resulted in lopsided matches, as teams have been unbalanced. A player whose team got put in a lobby with professional players showed the exact outcome of this.

Apex Legends is an active squad-based game where coordination and strategy can make all the difference. However, there is a natural skill gap between players.

While some can get lucky as a result, it can be equally frustrating for others not as skilled in the game. Many players discussed the importance of balanced matchmaking and how frustrating the current season has been for all.

Apex Legends community reacts to poor matchmaking of the game

The original post was made by Reddit user u/QuadrunOG, who shared a clip of how imbalanced the matchmaking has been. The Champion Squad was shown at the start of the match, and it clearly showed the mismatch as one of the players in that squad seemed to have a higher skill level.

Others reacted to the issue, agreeing that matchmaking has become a problem for the majority of users. It has often been stated that a more curtailed matchmaking will result in longer queue times. However, one player is ready to wait if it means getting fairer matches in the game.

Another player feels that Respawn has made a massive mistake by making rank-ups feel like a chore. Most players are situated in similar tiers and end up getting matched together.

It seems that the existing time it takes for matchmaking in Apex Legends isn't that long as it cannot be adjusted.

The post owner added a comment that Respawn needs to find a balance. They have shifted from a system that was deemed too easy to one which has become a nightmare for most players.

Another user added that professional players who belong to the highest ranks should not be matched with lower ranked players.

Even those in the platinum tiers commented that they should not be placed in the lopsided lobbies. The user commented that they would have understood this, had it been the start of the season. They expected things to have settled by now, but it clearly has not.

Some feel that the only reason YouTubers and professional players are loving this season is because of the poor matchmaking, which can get them easy kills.

Some find it quite strange that a few players blindly defend the problem with the current system. One player believes that the current system is good, but it still needs the required changes asked by many Apex Legends players.

A Reddit user believes that Respawn made a major mistake in the way they handled the rank resets. Instead of resetting them completely, Respawn should have just reset it by 1.5 tiers.

The current system is problematic for all players. One player narrated how they had been paired with a bronze duo, who were quite shocked at being paired with gold.

At this point, Apex Legends has a major issue with its matchmaking. Fans hope that Respawn makes the changes required, so that such situations do not arise again in the future.

