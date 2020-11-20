There are a variety of skills that players can put to use in Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Skills are quite the broad term when it comes to Black Ops Cold War Zombies. There are Skills that can be used as Field Upgrades and Skills that can be purchased from vending machines that act essentially as Perks.

Among these different skills, there are certainly those that are preferred. Each can be upgraded in Black Ops Cold War Zombies with Aetherium Crystals to become even more effective.

Ranking the best Skills to use in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Aether Shroud

The Aether Shroud Field Upgrade skill transports players to the Dark Aether for a short moment. This prevents the player from being seen by the Zombies. Over time, it can be upgraded to allow for an instant ammo reload, increase the duration to 8 seconds, and eventually warp the player forward a short distance.

This Black Ops Cold War Zombies Skill is quite useful for players needing to gather some composure before getting back into the action.

Jugger-Nog

Image via Activision

Jugger-Nog is a classic perk that has returned in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. This Skill gives players a 50 point addition to the health bar.

In the later rounds, this could be the difference between escaping and getting downed by the horde of the undead. Jugger-Nog is vital, giving that extra sliver of health, thereby allowing a player to survive just a bit longer.

Quick Revive

Image via Activision

Quick Revive is another perk that makes it's return in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. This is definitely the second best Skill available.

Drinking a Quick Revive speeds up the time it takes to regenerate health and revive a downed teammate by 50%. That is invaluable as the round count grows, and the Zombies become even more of a threat. A speedy revive is nearly unmatched.

Healing Aura

Image via Activision

The number one Skill in Black Ops Cold War Zombies is the Healing Aura. Once fully upgraded, it blows every other Skill out of the water. It summons a healing beam and instantly restores the team to full health.

Upgrading this the first time gives players a 10 second long regenerative healing effect when used. The second upgrade sees the beam not only heal, but knock back normal enemies and stun special elite enemies.

The final upgrade allows the Healing Aura to revive downed teammates. There is nothing more important in Black Ops Cold War Zombies than health to stay alive and revives to prevent death.