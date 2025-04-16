Ranking all standard 5-star characters in Genshin Impact

The standard banner in Genshin Impact has eight 5-star characters and many 4-star weapons and units. The pulls for the banner are relatively easy to acquire compared to Limited Fates. Moreover, players also get a free standard 5-star character selector for every game anniversary update. However, some units are more useful than others.

Ad

This article ranks all the standard 5-star characters in Genshin Impact based on their overall value and versatility.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

All standard banner 5-star characters in Genshin Impact, ranked

8) Qiqi

Qiqi (Image via HoYoverse)

Qiqi is arguably the worst standard banner character in Genshin Impact. The game has better 4-star healing options like Bennett, Barbara, Charlotte, and Kuki Shinobu. Moreover, her Constellations are also not good compared to those of others on this list.

Ad

Trending

Qiqi also has fewer team comps where she is viable, so she is ranked last in terms of overall value as a standard banner character.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Qiqi's Envisaged Echoes guide

7) Yumemizuki Mizuki

Yumemizuki Mizuki (Image via HoYoverse)

Mizuki was a recent addition to the standard banner and was released in the 5.5 version. She is like a 5-star version of Sucrose, but with more limitations.

Ad

Mizuki doesn't deal Normal attack damage during her E state, severely limiting her team comps. Although Mizuki requires Furina, her healing is insignificant and only for the active character. While she is good in AOE scenarios, her damage is considerably less in single-target situations.

Mizuki's Constellations improve her damage and decrease her healing restrictions, but Sucrose is better than her in most cases. While she is ranked seventh, she can still be a viable DPS in the overworld.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Mizuki build guide

6) Dehya

Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya gained a lot of value with the release of units like Kinich, Mualani, and Lyney, as she is a viable support option in teams with these characters. However, she still has a few issues with her kit and needs her Constellations to unlock more playstyles.

Ad

Furthermore, if you want to play Dehya as an on-field DPS, she at least needs her C1, and her damage increases significantly with her C6. Since Dehya has limited team options with her early cons, she is ranked sixth on this list.

5) Diluc

Diluc (Image via HoYoverse)

Diluc is a Pyro Claymore user and has been a standard character since the start of Genshin Impact. He is a DPS who is suitable for beginner accounts. However, his DPS potential depends mainly on his team comps.

Ad

If you use Diluc with Xianyun, he is one of the best standard characters in the game. Without Xianyun, Diluc deals considerably less damage compared to other units on this list.

Furthermore, Diluc's Constellation doesn't add much value to either of his playstyles. The character is ranked fifth since he needs Xianyun to be comparable to some of the best DPS characters in the game.

Also read: Genshin Impact Diluc build guide for Plunge playstyle

Ad

4) Keqing

Keqing (Image via HoYoverse)

Keqing, who gained more value with the release of Dendro reactions, is a decent DPS option from the standard banner. She has many viable team comps, as Genshin Impact has Dendro supports like Collei, Dendro MC, Nahida, and Baizhu.

Ad

Keqing doesn't need her Constellations, as she is decent at C0. However, the game has better Electro characters, like Yae, Clorinde, and Varesa, who deal more damage than Keqing.

Although she is a decent DPS, Keqing is not a must-have unit, and characters like Jean, Mona, and Tighnari provide more value.

Also read: Best Keqing build and team comps for Aggravate in Genshin Impact

3) Mona

Mona (Image via HoYoverse)

Mona is one of the best support characters from the standard banner in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental burst gives a 60 percent Damage bonus, which is excellent for many DPS units. She is mainly used as a support for speedrunning most content in the game.

Ad

Mona's Constellations don't increase her support capabilities much or increase her Damage bonus. This means she is a great support character at C0 and doesn't need cons to perform better.

Despite this, Mona is ranked third, as the other characters on this list have better Constellations and roles.

2) Jean

Jean (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Jean used to be a decent healing option in Genshin Impact, her value has increased exponentially with the release of Furina. She has a lot of healing during her Elemental burst, which is excellent for Furina teams. Furthermore, she can also use the VV set to buff teammates of Pyro, Cryo, Hydro, and Electro elements.

Ad

Jean's C2 buffs Attack speed for characters, which is rare in the game. Her C4 also has Anemo res shred, and she can be a viable support for some Xiao teams.

Jean is a great support unit, but Tighnari is arguably the best standard character in the game.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Jean's Envisaged Echoes guide

1) Tighnari

Tighnari (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari is one of the best Dendro DPS characters in Genshin Impact. He is excellent at C0, and his Constellations further increase his damage. He has many viable team comps and is a flexible unit.

Ad

Tighnari is excellent for clearing endgame content like Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater, as he deals a lot of damage. He is also easy to build and has various artifacts and weapon options.

Considering his overall value, Tighnari is the best standard character in the game right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.