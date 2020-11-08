Ranking the top 10 costumes in Among Us

Among Us has been breaking multiple records since its rise to stardom in summer 2020. This game was developed by Innersloth Studios back in 2018 but reached the pinnacle of its success this year.

There are a lot of skins, hats, and pet bundles that players can purchase from the in-game store. These items make Among Us more vibrant and colorful, enhancing the aesthetics of this social deduction game.

There are 15 in-game skins or costumes that a player can buy from the store. Let us rank the ten best costumes in this game as of November 2020, in descending order.

Also read: Five best hiding spots in Among Us

Top ten costumes in Among Us

Note: All the costumes listed below can be purchased from the Among Us store for 170 INR each.

#1. Astronaut

Astronaut skin

The Astronaut skin in Among Us includes a cute and tiny astronaut costume and an astronaut helmet that looks very pretty on the character.

Advertisement

#2. Captain

Captain skin

This costume includes a white uniform and a pretty little hat over the character's head, providing a decent and impressive look.

#3. Black Suit

Black suit

The Black Suit costume comes with a black top bowler hat and a classy black suit offering a classic look to Among Us' character.

#4. Police

Police skin

Advertisement

This costume is a favorite for the mini-Sherlock's who scrutinize the gameplay and catch the Impostor every time in Among Us. The name justifies it, and the costume comes with a tiny blue police uniform along with a blue-colored police hat.

#5. Military

Military skin

The Military costume is also adorable as it offers a dark green mini-military uniform and a military hat to complete the look.

#6. Doctor

Doctor costume

The Doctor's costume includes headwear for the doctors, a headlight, and a tiny white doctor's coat.

#7. Polus Map skin bundle

Polus map skin bundle

Advertisement

This set includes a hat covered with ice around its edges and a worn-out brown-colored winter suit that gives the character a more rugged look in the Among Us lobby.

#8. Wall Guard

Wall Guard

The Wall Guard costume is very compact in design and, as its name suggests, includes a greyish security cap and a security-labeled outfit for the complete look.

#9. White Suit

White suit

The White Suit also adds to the character's class and grandeur with its white, rounded bowler hat and creamy-white suit, with a tiny black tie around the neck.

#10. MIRA HQ Skin Bundle

MIRA HQ bundle

Advertisement

This bundle looks similar to the wall guard and is a pretty simple one, ensuring the look of a security man or watchman on the character. It includes a blackish-blue security cap and a labeled security costume with a greyish jacket and blue t-shirt.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and choosing the best skin/s or costume/s in Among Us ultimately depends on one's personal preference.