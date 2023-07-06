Rashid gets his first gameplay reveal in Street Fighter 6 along with an official release date

Street Fighter 6’s first DLC character Rashid finally got his first gameplay reveal, and the character looks better than ever in his new iteration. Capcom seems to have improved a fair bit on some of his core movesets from previous entries, and there has been a lot of anticipation amongst Rashid's mains as to how the character will be playing out once he officially drops later this month.

Along with the gameplay reveal, Capcom also announced the official release date for Rashid and the Premium content for the Rashid Arrives pass.

When is Rashid arriving in Street Fighter 6?

Capcom has confirmed that Rashid will be arriving on July 24, 2023, and he will be the first DLC character for the Year 1 Pass of the game. However, players do not need to invest in the Pass to acquire him, as he will also be purchasable.

How will Rashid play out in Street Fighter 6?

If Rashid’s gameplay reveal is something to go by, then he is very likely to have a lot of tools in his arsenal, which will counter most of the things that other characters can throw at him.

He is a wind-based fighter like Lily, and his running dash from Street Fighter 5 will also reappear in his new iteration. However, the dash now has a cancel option, and he can side-switch the slide, allowing him to go through most projectiles.

Some of his other iconic moves, like Spinning Mixer, Whirlwind Shot, and Eagle Spike will, will also be borrowed from previous games, and with all the flips and bounces that he has up his sleeve, Rashid is indeed going to be a menace to deal with.

His Level 1, 2, and 3 supers also look fantastic, and it will be interesting to see how well they go with his combo strings.

Who is the next DLC character in Street Fighter 6?

After Rashid, the next character to make their way into the fighter game will be A.K.I. She is a newcomer to the franchise, and not much is known about her apart from some character designs.

All Rashid Arrives Fighter Pass Premium Rewards in Street Fighter 6

Here are all the Premium Rewards that you will be able to get your hands on with the Rashid Arrives Fighter Pass:

Rashid's gear

Photo border

Stickers

Titles

Emote

Music

Rashid's Theme

Necalli's Theme

Laura's Theme

HyperDrive Side Arms game

Players can get their hands on 250 Figter Coins if they unlock and complete all the tiers in the Fighter Pass.

