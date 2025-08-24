Razer x Zenless Zone Zero collab: Everything you need to know

Zenless Zone Zero continues to expand its brand beyond the game itself, this time with an exciting collaboration with Razer, one of the most recognizable gaming gear brands. The announcement was revealed during the Zenless Zone Zero version 2.2 Special Program, where HoYoverse shared the first look at the exclusive lineup.
What makes this Razer x Zenless Zone Zero collaboration stand out is that the theme is based on Hoshimi Miyabi, the community's favorite Void Hunter from Section 6. From peripherals to in-game bonuses, the collection blends sleek design with functionality, giving fans both stylish gear and rewards.
Zenless Zone Zero x Razer collection details
The Zenless Zone Zero x Razer collaboration brings four unique pieces of gear, each customized with the game's signature style and Miyabi-themed design:
- Razer Iskur V2 X Gaming Chair: Ergonomic comfort with special ZZZ visuals.
- Razer BlackWidow V4 X Keyboard: A mechanical keyboard featuring themed keycaps and lighting.
- Razer Cobra Mouse (Zenless Zone Zero Edition): Lightweight and precise, with a matching design.
- Razer Gigantus V2 Mousepad: A smooth surface that ties the collection together.
Each item in the Razer x Zenless Zone Zero collaboration comes with Miyabi's color theme and motifs, while also looking to enhance everyday gaming performance. Players who purchase from the collection will also receive Polychromes, Dennies, and upgrade materials.
To redeem these rewards, all they have to do is log into Zenless Zone Zero (America, Asia, Europe, or TW/HK/MO servers), and enter the code in game. The related rewards will then be sent to the inbox. It should be noted that they will expire within 30 days if left unredeemed. Moreover, codes are valid only until April 30, 2027, 23:59 (UTC+8).
Why this matters for the players
This Razer x Zenless Zone Zero collaboration aims to highlight HoYoverse’s approach to building Zenless Zone Zero into a lifestyle experience that connects in-game themes with real-world products. By centering the collection on Hoshimi Miyabi, the design resonates with fans who enjoy her character while offering practical, high-quality gear for long gaming sessions.
The Razer x Zenless Zone Zero collection officially launches on November 28, 2025, with pre-orders already available through Razer’s official store since August 22. For the players, this crossover is a way to upgrade their setup as well as celebrate their favorite game.
