Razer x Zenless Zone Zero collab: Everything you need to know

Zenless Zone Zero continues to expand its brand beyond the game itself, this time with an exciting collaboration with Razer, one of the most recognizable gaming gear brands. The announcement was revealed during the Zenless Zone Zero version 2.2 Special Program, where HoYoverse shared the first look at the exclusive lineup.

Ad

What makes this Razer x Zenless Zone Zero collaboration stand out is that the theme is based on Hoshimi Miyabi, the community's favorite Void Hunter from Section 6. From peripherals to in-game bonuses, the collection blends sleek design with functionality, giving fans both stylish gear and rewards.

Zenless Zone Zero x Razer collection details

Razer Iskur V2 X and Razer Blackwidow V4 X from the Razer x Zenless Zone Zero collab (Image via HoYoverse & Razer)

The Zenless Zone Zero x Razer collaboration brings four unique pieces of gear, each customized with the game's signature style and Miyabi-themed design:

Ad

Trending

Razer Iskur V2 X Gaming Chair: Ergonomic comfort with special ZZZ visuals.

Ergonomic comfort with special ZZZ visuals. Razer BlackWidow V4 X Keyboard: A mechanical keyboard featuring themed keycaps and lighting.

A mechanical keyboard featuring themed keycaps and lighting. Razer Cobra Mouse (Zenless Zone Zero Edition): Lightweight and precise, with a matching design.

Lightweight and precise, with a matching design. Razer Gigantus V2 Mousepad: A smooth surface that ties the collection together.

Razer Cobra and Razer Gigantus V2 from the Razer x Zenless Zone Zero collab (Image via HoYoverse & Razer)

Each item in the Razer x Zenless Zone Zero collaboration comes with Miyabi's color theme and motifs, while also looking to enhance everyday gaming performance. Players who purchase from the collection will also receive Polychromes, Dennies, and upgrade materials.

Ad

To redeem these rewards, all they have to do is log into Zenless Zone Zero (America, Asia, Europe, or TW/HK/MO servers), and enter the code in game. The related rewards will then be sent to the inbox. It should be noted that they will expire within 30 days if left unredeemed. Moreover, codes are valid only until April 30, 2027, 23:59 (UTC+8).

Also Read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing reveals Seed

Why this matters for the players

Ad

This Razer x Zenless Zone Zero collaboration aims to highlight HoYoverse’s approach to building Zenless Zone Zero into a lifestyle experience that connects in-game themes with real-world products. By centering the collection on Hoshimi Miyabi, the design resonates with fans who enjoy her character while offering practical, high-quality gear for long gaming sessions.

The Razer x Zenless Zone Zero collection officially launches on November 28, 2025, with pre-orders already available through Razer’s official store since August 22. For the players, this crossover is a way to upgrade their setup as well as celebrate their favorite game.

Also Read: Zenless Zone Zero Komano Manato combat and other animations leaked

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.