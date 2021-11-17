Best Razor build in Genshin Impact

Razor is a potent but selfish physical DPS unit that some Genshin Impact fans love to build.

He is a 4-star Electro Claymore user with hardly any supportive qualities, so his builds primarily aim to maximize his damage. Fortunately, there are several Claymores that aspiring Razor mains can use to make him worthwhile.

His artifacts are simple, as he only has a few that players would generally care to use from an efficiency standpoint. Generally, weapons and artifacts that affect his ATK, Physical DMG, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG are ideal.

Some build ideas for Razor in Genshin Impact

Razor's main utility comes from his sheer damage (Image via Genshin Impact)

As Razor is tailor-made for being a DPS unit, players should build him to maximize his damage output. This means the following artifact substats are desirable:

Sands of Eon: ATK% or Energy Recharge

ATK% or Energy Recharge Goblet of Eonothem: ATK% or Physical DMG Bonus%

ATK% or Physical DMG Bonus% Circle of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

Players have a few artifact sets to consider. Gladiator's Finale, Bloodstained Chivalry, and Pale Flame are the best ones for Razor in Genshin Impact. A 4-piece Gladiator's Finale is ideal if the player has a good Claymore.

Otherwise, a 2-piece Bloodstained Chivalry and 2-piece Pale Flame can work as well. They both help with Razor's great physical DPS. A 4-piece set of either one can work for players who don't have a 2-piece set for the other option.

P2W Claymores for Razor in Genshin Impact

Wolf's Gravestone is the ideal weapon for Razor (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fitting for Razor's character, Wolf's Gravestone works exceptionally well with him. This 5-star Claymore's secondary stat is ATK%, which is nice given Razor will ideally be focused on his DPS output potential. Its effect bolsters his ATK even further, including its situational team-wide buff.

Skyward Pride can work as an alternative to Wolf's Gravestone, making Razor's good Energy Recharge even better. Likewise, Song of Broken Pines works well for Razor, although it focuses more on his raw damage.

Serpent Spine is an affordable, but not entirely F2P option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both options aren't as viable as Wolf's Gravestone, but they can suffice for players who don't own the latter option.

Serpent Spine is only available through the Battle Pass, although it's cheaper to max out than the aforementioned options. It focuses on Razor's CRIT Rate and involves stacks that make him give and take more damage in Genshin Impact.

F2P Claymores for Razor in Genshin Impact

Lithic Blade is an underrated option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some F2P Claymores can outclass some P2W counterparts in terms of sheer DPS (assuming R5 versus R1). None of them are higher than Wolf's Gravestone on average, but Lithic Blade does pretty well.

Its secondary stat is ATK%, which is always nice for a selfish DPS character like Razor. The effect seems strange to use at first, given that Razor is not from Liyue. However, having three other Liyue units in the party gives him an extra 33% ATK and 21% CRIT Rate at its maximum Refinement Level.

Razor with a Prototype Archaic (Image via Genshin Impact)

Prototype Archaic is yet another ATK% Claymore that synergizes nicely with Razor. Its effect is essentially just more damage in an AOE every 15 seconds.

If the player has absolutely none of these options, then Debate Club can work. It's yet another ATK% Claymore that has a similar effect to Prototype Archaic. These bursts deal less damage by comparison, but they can happen every three seconds instead of waiting for 15 seconds.

