Recent leaks suggest a new Division game codenamed BattleCat was beta tested back in January 2021

The Division games have always been popular. Recently, some images were leaked on Twitter, which sources claimed was a new Division game by Ubisoft.

The leak was from a Twitter user “Zer0Bytes_.” The Ubisoft leaker stated that he knows the details of the game, and the new division game might just be called The Division BattleCat.

According to him, it is a crossover of Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and The Division. He also said that testing of this current title began back in January 2021.

The first game of the series was developed by Massive Entertainment back in 2016 and published by Ubisoft. It was a co-op game, and the stunning visuals made the game popular quite quickly. Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is a sequel to Tom Clancy's The Division.

Ubisoft recently announced a new addition to The Division franchise, a free-to-play title called The Division Heartland. Ubisoft's news blog suggests that the game might be released in 2021/2022. Red Storm Studios is developing the game, and it has provided an official link for players who might be interested in testing the game.

The world of the Division is set to expand!



Read more about The Division Heartland an upcoming free-to-play game, the Division movie and more! — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 6, 2021

It might be another surprise for the fans and might also be a leak before being announced in E3 2021.

The Division BattleCat might be a new addition to the division franchise

The leak by “Zer0Bytes_” suggests that there might be different game modes and factions in it.

Zer0Bytes_ shared eight different images, and they might just be loading screens or informational splash pages from a PowerPoint Presentation. This can be datamined or leaked assets from Ubisoft, though “Zer0Bytes_ “ haven't shared the source of the information.

As the images suggest, there might be two game modes available in the game called Escort and Ring leader game mode. In the Escort game mode, there might be two sides of attackers and defenders, and players might have to escort a machine called package from checkpoint to checkpoint until it reaches the final destination called the delivery zone.

The Ringleader game mode might have teams collecting rings from fallen enemies, and at the end, the player with the most rings becomes a ringleader. Players can bank their rings if they survive for 30 seconds.

Some images hint at the gameplay of The Division Battlecat and Echelon from Splinter Cell, wolves from Ghost Recon, cleaners from The Division, and outcasts of The Division.

This is not the first time Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's characters have crossed over, as they also crossed over in Elite Squad. This might also be The Division mobile game that was announced along with Division roadmap and The Division Heartland.

Another Twitter user and data miner, who goes by the username “PlayerIGN,” also confirmed that it's a PvP title that's a mashup of three Tom Clancy games.

In addition to #TheDivisionHeartland, which was announced 3 weeks ago, it looks like another Division game was tested January this year.



It's a PvP title that's a mashup of 3 Tom Clancy games-- Splinter Cell, Breakpoint, The Divison; reportedly titled #TheDivisionBattlecat https://t.co/gh1htOenVO — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) June 6, 2021

Nothing is official yet, but this game might make a surprise debut at Ubisoft Forward.

