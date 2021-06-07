5 games that won't be at E3 2021

E3 (2021) is finally returning, but this time it will be a digital event. The event is scheduled for 12th - 15th June 2021. Fans are eagerly awaiting the event as publishers show off their latest titles. E3 is a highly anticipated event for the gaming community.

If you’d like to set a reminder for when #E32021 goes live here on Twitter, please use this link and click the “set a reminder” button on the other side 👍🏼



https://t.co/d6F31EHOWJ — E3 (@E3) June 3, 2021

Game showcases have always been the main part of E3 as many studios have already announced grand expos. While fans might be waiting for specific titles, some games will not be showcased at this year's E3. The following article discusses the five games that won’t be at E3.

Some games that won’t be showcased at E3 2021

5) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Image via Steam)

Those who have played the original Hollow Knight eagerly await its sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong. It’s an action-adventure video game developed and published by Team Cherry. While it was announced in 2019, fans have been patiently waiting to see more of this title. Since there is not much information available about its release, it can be assumed that Hollow Knight: Silksong won't be featured at E3 this year.

4) Need For Speed

NFS 2021(Image via BlackPanthaa youtube)

There is a massive captive audience for the Need for Speed titles, and these fans are patiently waiting to experience more racing action. Laura Miele, the Chief Studios Officer of EA, said that the next NFS game is delayed to 2022 because of this pandemic.

Miele stated that Criterion, who is developing the next NFS title, is temporarily helping EA DICE. The company is busy working on a new Battlefield game, so fans may not see any updates about NFS at E3.

3) Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy (image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Hogwarts Legacy was teased in September 2020. Since then, fans of the Harry Potter series have been looking forward to this title. Portkey Games and Avalanche Software are developing Hogwarts Legacy. WB Games is set to publish it.

The official Twitter handle for Summer Game Fest recently replied to a fan by stating that the Warner Bros Games presentation is only for Back 4 Blood. It confirmed that there would be no separate event for any other Warner Bros games.

2) Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto has always been popular among fans, with GTA 5 becoming one of the most successful games by Rockstar Games. It has been eight years since the title was launched, and fans have been desperately waiting for a new game.

While Grand Theft Auto VI is under development, the company is focused on releasing the next-generation version of GTA 5 later this year. Unfortunately, that means fans won't be getting GTA 6 news at E3 this year.

1) Saints Row V

Saints Row V (image via Deep Silver)

Saints Row IV was released in 2013, but fans of the game are still waiting for the new fresh game. Players look forward to the 3rd Street Saints and free roam in the Saints Row district. The action-adventure video game series has a massive fan base.

Deep Silver Volitionis is developing the game, but the next addition to the title is still under development. Deep Silver recently tweeted that there won't be any Saints Row-related stuff at the E3 event this year.

Our parent company @KochMedia_HQ is making an announcement as part of #SummerGamesFest on June 11th. To give you a head’s up, you won’t see Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro or TimeSplitters there (or at any other E3 2021 event). We’ll let you know when we have news to share. — Deep Silver (@deepsilver) June 4, 2021

