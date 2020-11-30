Recommended settings for the CrewLink mod in Among Us

The CrewLink mod has swept through the Among Us community and offered a new way for fans and players to appreciate the game.

However, because of the ways the mod changes how the game is played, it can require some significant changes to typical server settings. In general, Among Us groups using the CrewLink mod should try to slow the game down a bit to give players enough time for their communication to matter.

Suggested server settings for playing with proximity chat in Among Us

One note is that the settings here are just suggestions and each Among Us playgroup is encouraged to alter them to suit their needs. These settings shouldn’t be considered the only way to play, or even the right way to play. Rather, these are meant to give Among Us playgroups new to the mod a starting point to work off of so that they can dive right in without having to figure everything out on their own.

CrewLink Among Us settings:

Map: Polus

# Imposters: 2

Confirm Ejects: Off

# Emergency Meetings: 1

Anonymous Votes: Any

Emergency Cooldown: 30-35s

Discussion Time: 15s

Voting Time: 60-75s

Player Speed: 1.00-1.25x

Crewmate Vision: 0.5x

Imposter Vision: 1.5x

Kill Cooldown: 35-45s

Kill Distance: Short

Task Bar Updates: Any

Visual Tasks: Off

# Common Tasks: 1-2

# Long Tasks: 1-2

# Short Tasks: 4-5

Major changes from normal games of Among Us

The most important changes for the proxy-chat version of Among Us are recommending the Polus map and changes to the overall meeting length. Polus is suggested because it is the biggest map currently available, and therefore the one which is most playable with the mod. This is because the mod currently does not allow for players to change their hearing range, which can result in hearing players before even seeing them.

The next biggest change is the change to the meeting length. Meeting length in Among Us is usually quite long, upwards of two minutes. This is to allow the crew enough time to communicate what they know, deduce who the imposters are, and potentially even plan for the future.

However, the CrewLink mod in Among Us allows players to do most of that while playing the game. As a result, the long meetings can create situations where the crew knows too much information, and shortening them can have a significant effect on the game. The short meeting times can also be circumvented if players agree to gather in the meeting area and continue their discussion as needed.

Although, reducing the meeting times does seem to drastically benefit the imposters over the crew, and to make this less impactful it’s suggested that players increase the kill cooldown. The longer kill cooldowns aren’t always recommended for all playgroups, however, and it will be up to each group to adjust these numbers as neded.