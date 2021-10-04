×
RED Canids vs LNG League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details and more

RED Canids vs LNG is set to take place in two days (Image via League of Legends)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Oct 04, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Day two of the League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-in will begin on October 6, 2021 and the second game of the day is set to be between RED Canids and LNG. On paper, this is a match that is definitely favored towards LNG. However, there is a possibility that RED Canids may pull off something surprising as that is a common occurrence at Worlds.

Thank our “new photographer” Candice @YushuangLOL for #LNG players COVID-19 Testing photos. (no photos for Iwandy and Light, because they ran too fast😂)By now, our Qilin cubs have finished their quarantine. They are fully armed to prepare for the incoming #Worlds2021 Play-ins. https://t.co/33Thd0W8m5

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of RED Canids vs LNG at Worlds 2021

Predictions for RED Canids vs LNG at League of Legends Worlds 2021

RED Canids did not have a very good regular season. However, they managed to regain some form and ended up winning the summer split in the end.

LNG, on the other hand, qualified for Worlds through the regional qualifiers as LPL is a highly competitive league. They lost to both EDG and FPX who are the favorites to win Worlds.

LNG is the clear favorite to win this matchup and the chances of an upset are incredibly low.

The time train heads into the distance...The Silver Dragon knights return to glory, and the immortal Phoenix rises.The sword-bearer pierces the heart of the demon, and the Qilin grasps onto the pearl.4 teams from the LPL, and the journey to the top begins!#LPL #Worlds2021 https://t.co/IUbkGbbhCB

RED Canids vs LNG head-to-head

RED Canids and LNG have never faced each other at an international tournament and this will be their first head-to-head clash.

When and where to watch RED Canids vs LNG

RED Canids vs LNG will be broadcast live over on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel on October 6, 2021 at 14:00 CEST. Fans can also catch the game over the official 'lol esports' website.

Recent Results of RED Canids and LNG

RED Canids’ last match was against Rensga esports at the finals of CBLOL Split 2 where they won 3-1.

LNG’s last professional match was against WE Gaming where they ended up winning 3-1.

League of Legends rosters for RED Canids and LNG

Worlds 2021: conheça trajetórias dos jogadores da RED Canids dlvr.it/S8qmRp https://t.co/5KNNmvnmf2

RED Canids

  • Guilherme “Guigo” Ruiz
  • Gabriel “Aegis” Vinicius Saes de Lemos
  • Daniel “Grevthar” Xavier
  • Alexandre “TitaN” Lima dos Santos
  • Gabriel “Jojo” Dzelme de Oliveira

LNG

  • Hu “Ale” Jia-Le
  • Lee “Tarzan” Seong-yong
  • Xie “Icon” Tian-yu
  • Wang “Light” Guang-Yu
  • Liao “Iwandy” Ding-yang
Edited by Danyal Arabi
