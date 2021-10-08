RED Canids vs PEACE League of Legends Worlds 2021: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details and more

The second game of the fourth matchday in League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-in stage will be between RED Canids and PEACE.

This will be a best-of-five series and a crucial tie for both teams. Both sides have qualified as third and fourth seeds from Group A. The victor will face Cloud9 in the final best-of-five for group stage qualification.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of RED Canids vs PEACE at Worlds 2021

Predictions, head-to-head and livestream details of both teams have been provided below.

Predictions for RED Canids vs PEACE at Worlds 2021

RED Canids started well at Worlds 2021 with a stomping victory over Infinity. However, their form fizzled out as they lost all the remaining matches.

On the other hand, PEACE started slow. However, they managed to grab wins against both RED Canids as well as Infinity.

As for predictions, PEACE should be able to retain their momentum and win against RED Canids for the second time. However, the clash will be contentious and fans can expect a 3-1 or 3-2 victory for PEACE.

Head-to-head results of PEACE and RED Canids

PEACE and RED Canids faced each other on day three of League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-in stage.

The former won quite comfortably and qualified for the best-of-five series as the third seed from Group A.

When and where to watch RED Canids vs PEACE

RED Canids vs PEACE will be livestreamed on Riot Games’ official Twitch account. It will also be broadcast live on the official LoL esports website after the first best-of-five series. The match will be take place on 8 October 2021.

Previous results of RED Canids and PEACE

PEACE’s previous results include wins against Infinity and RED Canids at League of Legends Worlds 2021. However, they lost to both Hanwha Life Esports and Li-Ning Gaming (LNG) Esports.

RED Canids’ record includes a victory against Infinity and losses against PEACE, LNG and Hanwha Life Esports.

League of Legends Worlds 2021: Rosters of PEACE and RED Canids

PEACE

Leo “Babip” Romer

James “Tally” Shute

Vincent “Violet” Wong

Ryan “Aladoric” Gregory Richardson

Tamás "Vizicsacsi" Kiss

RED Canids

Guilherme “Guigo” Ruiz

Gabriel “Aegis” Vinicius Saes de Lemos

Daniel “Grevthar” Xavier

Alexandre “TitaN” Lima dos Santos

Gabriel “Jojo” Dzelme de Oliveira

