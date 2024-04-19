How to find and tame the White Arabian Horse in Red Dead Redemption 2

The Arabian Horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best horse horses in RDR2. With proper bonding, the horse’s speed can increase up to three times. It also gets a boost in acceleration as well as an increase in health and stamina. This versatility and performance boost is why the Arabian Horses are so valuable in the game.

Arabian Horses in Red Dead Redemption 2 come in three coats: rose grey, black, and white. Only the white variant can be found and tamed in the wild. But taming an Arabian Horse is no easy feat.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to help you get the horse of your dreams.

Where to find the Arabian Horse in Red Dead Redemption 2?

Best place to find the Arabian Horse (Image via Rockstar Games)

The white Arabian Horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 is found in the snowy areas. The best place to look for one is near Lake Isabella. On the southwestern side of the lake, the horse comes to graze on a patch of greenery. It is the best place and time to approach and attempt to capture it.

Follow these steps to initiate the taming process:

To find the horse in the snow quickly, use Eagle Eye.

Step onto the ground and use the L2/LT key or any other respective input on your keyboard to lock onto the horse.

Make a call to the horse to see its "freak" meter on your screen.

Keep your eyes fixed on the meter as you gently approach the horse. Press square/A or the “walk” input on your keyboard as soon as the meter stops moving, even if it is just one millimeter.

If the horse bolts, locate it by tracking its footprints in the snow. The horse will freak twice when you approach. Once when you're close by, and again right away after that. The horse will also start going backward to make the distance between you and her.

After this comes the part where everyone ruins their attempts. To quiet the horse, the theoretical approach push the left joystick (L3), point it in the opposite direction of the animal's motion, and then hit square.

But here’s a tip to do the maneuver. Instead of following the horse’s movements, and trying to mirror the inputs, hold your left joystick at five o'clock or 45° in the down right or press the ↓→ inputs simultaneously on your keyboard. Doing this will automatically hold your character in its position. And eventually, Red Dead Redemption 2's Arabian Horse will calm down.

Why is the Arabian Horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 important?

Arabian Horses in general, particularly the White Arabian you can find early on, is prized in Red Dead Redemption 2 for being one of the fastest and most agile horses in the game.

This makes it ideal for quick getaways, navigating tight spaces, and reaching destinations fast. However, it's important to note that Arabians are skittish and can be easily spooked in combat situations.

Tips to tame the White Arabian Horse in Red Dead Redemption 2

Arabian Horse in Read Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar Games || Player7 on YouTube)

Taming the White Arabian is similar to other horses, but this one is extremely skittish, so you need extra patience. Here's how you can tame this Horse:

Call and approach slowly: Just like any horse, call out to get the White Arabian's attention. But be extra cautious! This horse is skittish and spooked easily, so take slow and steady steps as you approach. Stay calm:. Sudden movements will only scare the horse away. Be prepared: Even after you mount the White Arabian, there's a high chance it'll try to buck you off. It won't run far, and you can calmly try again.

Remember, persistence is key with this beauty. By staying calm and taking your time, you'll eventually tame this magnificent steed.

