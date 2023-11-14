5 things Red Dead Redemption 2 did better than GTA 5

GTA 5 is 10 years old and still going strong. However, fans can't help but compare the game with another popular Rockstar title: Red Dead Redemption 2. The latter was released in 2018, and the developers put some serious effort into making it, which led the community to compare both games and see what RDR 2 did better.

Many similarities exist between both titles, such as an outlaw protagonist (three in the case of GTA 5), a wanted system, and a vast open world with various possibilities. But the last Grand Theft Auto installment lacks several aspects that would have made it even better.

This article will discuss five things that make Red Dead Redemption 2 a better game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinion.

Red Dead Redemption 2 handles a lot of things better than GTA 5

1) The wanted system is believable

Getting the wanted starts and triggering a cop chase is a common sight in all the Grand Theft Auto games and is no different in GTA 5.

However, Red Dead Redemption 2 takes this up a notch as the wanted system feels realistic, and your actions have consequences. Unlike GTA, where shooting everything solves the problem, players must be careful how they treat others for a favorable ending.

Since the GTA 6 leaks have shown an intense police chase, fans are hoping for a better wanted and police AI system to keep things realistic.

2) A vast map that doesn't feel empty

Both RDR 2 and GTA 5 have vast maps that span several miles. However, both titles have a stark difference in how populated and engaging the environment and the landscape are.

Many empty and barren places across the map in Grand Theft Auto 5 have nothing of interest. The landscape is boring and devoid of life. Gamers rarely visit these areas, making these only a waste of resources and space.

On the other hand, the vast world of RDR 2 is crawling with life and activity. Some human or animal NPCs are always roaming around the areas, making the world feel alive. Players can even interact with these NPCs and decide their course of action.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2 focused on a single protagonist

A multi-protagonist game, in theory, would be more fun than a single-protagonist one. Unfortunately, this isn't true, and GTA 5 players know this quite well. While it was great to see Trevor, Michael, and Franklin interact, the swap between them was not smooth.

On the other side, Red Dead Redemption 2 only focused on Arthur Morgan and allowed gamers to experience the plot through his eyes. This approach not only made him memorable but also imprinted the story on the players' minds.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games learned from their mistake and will do things in a better way with the upcoming title.

4) Interactive and complex AIs

The AI and NPCs in all the Grand Theft Auto titles are there to fill the space and become target practice for the players, which makes them lifeless and removes the realism from the game.

RDR 2 is a big improvement in this area as the NPCs and AI are way advanced with set paths and impressive dialogs. They act and talk in a manner that makes them a part of the world. They also judge the players on how they interact and which dialog options they choose.

This is one of the biggest aspects missing from GTA 5 and its online multiplayer. The NPCs should've been more interactive with better purposes than just walking around the city.

5) The weapon management and customization

While gamers can carry various weapons in GTA 5 and use them whenever they feel like it, the lack of customization is quite frustrating. Apart from the standard accessories, players cannot use anything else with the weapons or make cosmetic changes.

RDR 2 is way ahead in this regard as well. While players can see the weapons that Arthur is currently carrying, they can willingly change their looks. This feature makes the community feel more attached to the title and spend time doing these tasks.

Since Rockstar Games has spent so much time developing Grand Theft Auto 6, hopefully, they implement this simple feature in the next installment to keep things fresh and realistic.

If Rockstar follows the same path as they did with RDR 2, then Grand Theft Auto 6 will undoubtedly be a way better game than GTA 5.

