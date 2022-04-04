Reddit user’s Razer headset allegedly saved him from a bullet, internet left in disbelief

A few days ago, a Reddit user by the name of Enough_Dance_956 made a post in which he claimed that his Razer headset saved his life. He stated that a stray bullet was shot through his window and was miraculously stopped by his headphones.

The post was made on the subreddit r/razer, where people discuss the popular gaming-oriented computer hardware company's products. Enough_Dance_956 posted four images to the subreddit showing his headset and the hole in his window left by the bullet.

Razer reaches out to Redditor following an astonishing incident

While many thought this was a prank, as the post was made on April Fool's Day, the user provided more images as proof, showing both the bullet that struck the headset and the indent left on his wall after it richocheted off the headphones.

In the first post, the user left a comment asking to get in touch with someone at Razer to thank them for making a well-built product that saved his life, adding more details about the situation while doing so.

"Hello to everyone who sees this. I’m trying to get a hold of someone at Razer to thank them with all my heart. Wednesday morning at 10:30am, a stray bullet went through my window and hit the Razer headphones on top of my head. If it wasn’t for the headphones made with good quality, I would’ve been a dead kid at the age of 18. I couldn’t even imagine all the pain my family and friends would’ve been through."

After the user posted that he wanted to get in touch with someone at the company so they could thank them, a member of Razer's support team left a comment saying that they've reached out to them.

"Your Razer fam is extremely glad to know that you're safe! Sent you a message so we can take care of your concern. Let's continue from there."

Following this, the user posted a follow-up comment thanking everyone for their support and well wishes, saying that the company has reached out to them as they had hoped.

"THANK YOU TO YOU ALL. I showed my family and we are glad that people are happy i’m ok. THERES A LOT OF REPLIES AND I CANT GET TO ALL OF THEM. THANK YOU GUYS. WE DID IT RAZER CONTACTED ME."

The user then added that this should be a reminder to tell your family and loved ones how much you care for them every day, because you never know when you'll last see them.

"MUCH LOVE GUYS STAY SAFE AND RESPECT YOUR PARENTS AND TELL THEM YOU LOVE THEM EVERY DAY. You don’t know when it’s time to go."

Reddit reacts to the life-saving headphones

As expected, this incredible moment had plenty of people talking on Reddit, with many expressing how insanely lucky the user was.

While the user's headset was destroyed by the bullet, it seems like he may be receiving a brand new one from the company. While some details about the astounding event are unknown, one thing is at least very certain: This user won't be buying any other brand of gaming gear for the rest of his life.

