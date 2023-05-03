Redfall Fast Travel guide: How to unlock Safehouses

Redfall is an open-world game, but the map is not as massive as one might expect. The average playtime for the title is around 20 hours. That said, there is indeed a lot to be done as you will have to clear out the cultist neighborhoods and make your way from one part of the map to another.

Redfall @playRedfall Vampires, cultists, psychic phenomenon…It’s you against the darkness. Vampires, cultists, psychic phenomenon…It’s you against the darkness. https://t.co/eIkHJgFsme

Traversing the streets on foot can get rather cumbersome as you unlock more and more areas on the map. Thankfully, the game comes with a fast travel feature that allows you to blink from one area to another.

However, to be able to fast travel between different areas, you have to unlock the Safehouses located all throughout the map. They act as fast travel points. Once you have unlocked at least one Safehouse in an area, you will be able to fast travel both ways.

This guide will go over how you can unlock Safehouses and fast travel between locations in Redfall.

Unlocking Safehouses in Redfall

As you explore the Redfall open world, you will come across Safehouses in every single region of the map. To render them fast-travel ready, you have to first unlock them.

Provide the Safehouse with a source of power by turning on a nearby generator. Once power supply is established, you will be able to unlock the place. However, you should note that not all Safehouses have the exact same activation process.

In most cases, you will be able to spot some power cables and wires around the place. All you have to do is to follow them to the associated generator and then interact with the machine to get it running.

However, you may have to take out a hoard of enemies before you are given access to the generator for certain Safehouses.

Xbox @Xbox Visit Redfall today with @XboxGamePass and @XboxGamePass PC to experience all of its hidden gems! Visit Redfall today with @XboxGamePass and @XboxGamePassPC to experience all of its hidden gems! https://t.co/onqkbIbTxy

Once you turn on the generator successfully, you can unlock the Safehouse as well. It will become a permanent fast-travel spot for you in the game. Additionally, you will be able to pick up special quests that become available only after you have unlocked a Safehouse in Redfall.

Poll : 0 votes