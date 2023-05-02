Redfall game length: How long does it take to beat the game?

Arkane Studio’s Redfall has finally had its official release, and it appears that the game was not able to live up to expectations. The reception has been fairly negative, with the community unhappy about some of the features that the developers failed to bring to the table.

That being said, there are some that are looking forward to trying the game out because of its availability on the Game Pass and the cross-platform co-op that it offers across all platforms it’s on.

Players are quite curious about some of the things that they will be able to do in the looter-shooter, and one of the most popular questions among the community members is regarding the time required to complete the game's campaign.

Redfall will take around 20 hours to complete for those who are going for a more average run. The title does not have a particularly long campaign, however, the playtime will significantly increase if players opt for a more completionist run.

Redfall does not have a long story campaign

Players who are just looking to complete Redfall’s story won't end up spending much time with the game since an average run takes around 15 to 20 hours. This will fluctuate based on the difficulty setting and the fact that to progress through the main story, players will be required to complete some of the side missions and challenges in the game.

Taking down underbosses and clearing out neighborhoods of vampires and cultists are mandatory requirements. Hence, there isn’t exactly a way to speed run Redfall’s campaign without having to spend a significant amount of time completing some of the game's side content.

Those looking for a more completionist run in the shooter will need somewhere close to 30 hours to unlock all the achievements and trophies since they will be required to clear all the neighborhoods and collect every single one of the 100 Grave Locks that can be found in the game.

While there are a sizeable number of things that players can do in Redfall’s open world, it’s not an extensively long game. However, players can spend hours enjoying the co-op feature with their friends.

