Redfall "Incompatible build" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Redfall’s official release has not lived up to community expectations, and most of the fan base is unhappy with how the game has turned out. One of the major gripes with the release is the significant number of performance issues the shooter faces across each platform. One bug that seems to be the most popular out of the lot is the “Arknet Connection Lost, Incompatible Build” error, which will keep force-closing the game on you whenever you try to boot it up.

This usually occurs when there are a few things wrong with the downloaded game files or if you are not playing the latest version of the game. What makes it one of the most annoying issues to deal with is that there is no permanent fix apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you can do to deal with the “Incompatible Build” error in Redfall.

Fixing the “Incompatible build” error in Redfall

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions to the problem apart from a few workarounds. Hence, to be able to deal with the “Incompatible build” error in Redfall, here are a few things that you can do:

1) Updating the game to the latest version

The first thing you will be required to do to try and fix the problem will be to update Redfall to the latest version. With the number of performance issues the title has been having on all the platforms, it’s more than likely that the developers will be shipping patches and hotfixes occasionally.

Hence, irrespective of the platform that you are on, you will be required to check for the latest updates.

If you are on the Xbox, select the game, press the options button, and look for “search for updates." Similarly, on PC, you can select the game, go to settings, and then check for the latest versions on Steam and the Microsoft Store.

2) Uninstall and reinstall the game

Uninstalling and reinstalling the game seems to have worked for many in the community. It will also automatically download the latest version of the game. Hence, all you will have to do is uninstall Redfall from your system and then reinstall it.

3) Check for file integrity

Corrupted files in the installation directory might cause the “Incompatible Build” error to pop out. Hence, PC users can select the game on the clients they are running it on, then go to settings and pick the “scan and fix files” options.

This will automatically run a process that will go through all the files in the installation directory and replace the corrupted ones with new ones.

