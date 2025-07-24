  • home icon
Rematch 1.200.100 patch notes: All improvements and fixes explored

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 24, 2025 08:03 GMT
Sloclap has released the Rematch 1.200.100 patch notes (Image via Sloclap)
Sloclap has released the Rematch 1.200.100 patch notes (Image via Sloclap)

A few hours ago, Sloclap released the Rematch 1.200.100 patch notes. The version went live first on Steam and then on Xbox and PlayStation on July 23, 2025, UTC. It has brought multiple changes and improvements to different aspects of the title.

This article covers all the details of the Rematch 1.200.100 patch, helping you learn about the new additions before you get back to kicking the ball around in the game.

What are the improvements and fixes mentioned in the Rematch 1.200.100 patch notes?

The Rematch 1.200.100 update comes weeks after the first hotfix. Here's a look at all the improvements, changes, and fixes made in the Rematch 1.200.100 patch:

Rematch 1.200.100: Matches and core gameplay improvements

Major changes and updates

  • Gamepad Remapping: It doesn’t allow for creating combinations of inputs, but small changes in mapping are allowed.
  • Better Hit Detection - Fixed an issue where the ball would be deflected instead of being caught by the goalkeeper in certain situations: the ball speed was not correctly evaluated to decide whether to catch or deflect.
  • Improved goal validation when the ball is caught on the goal line: Decision making now uses a delay to check for potential deflect/catch and account for network variation before validating the goal.
  • Other general netcode improvements and fixes.
Major fixes

  • Multiple fixes to the camera during goal replays, removing jitter
  • Fixes to "hindering" (physical contact between players): it should now be more efficient to “body block” opponents
  • Fixed end match screens skip function (at last!): scoreboard can now be analyzed without going back to the ranking screen automatically
  • Fixed pause menu toggle in any stage of match: pause menu should be accessible at all times during matches
  • Fixed various crashes happening during the post-goal sequence
Multiple animation improvements and fixes

  • New statics tap animations
  • Polish on volley shots animations
  • Polish on Dive player animations
  • Polish on pushball animations
  • Minor animation improvements and fixes

Minor or miscellaneous fixes

  • Fixed an issue where goalkeepers were not reacting to opponents' collisions: goalkeepers should now react to other players’ physical presence the same way other players do (this does not change the rules of invulnerability against tackles).
  • Fixed several issues with the physical and visual state of the ball inside menus and at matches’ kickoff.
  • Shots deviated by an outfield player's defense mode now have a wider angle, except against goalkeeper or sweeper shots.
  • When performing a tap on the mouse and keyboard, the camera control is given back a bit sooner than before.
  • Fixed an issue with Ball Camera Lock while using mouse and keyboard, where the camera would teleport back to the previous position when shooting.
  • Fixed an issue where pushball would not keep the last direction inputted when going quickly back to neutral
  • Increased communication/ball call cooldown from 0.8 to 1s, to slightly decrease comms spam
  • Shots now trigger a rumble during the shoot preparation
  • Goal Bursts are now stopped correctly after goal replay
  • Multiple VFX fixes and improvements during and after goal replay
  • Fixed pause menu footer display in match
  • Fixed missing move input in spectator mode
  • Fixed spectator icon on match livefeed
  • Fixed ping icons legibility: switched icon and background colors
  • Fixed opponent nametag in match stats screen: color fixes
  • Display player number for opponents in scoreboard
  • Fixed scoreboard input actions display in the footer
  • Audio update for the UI SFX of post-match screens
  • Update on the music integration during the start section of a match
  • Various audio updates on animations
  • Fixed a bug where the music playing during the beginning of a match was not the expected one
  • Multiple environment and lighting improvements and fixes
  • Multiple minor fixes to tutorials and workshops
Rematch 1.200.100: Menus and interface

Additions and updates - I

  • Colorblind mode: When activated, this option changes color selection for teams at match start, based on the three main types of colorblindness (deuteranopia, protanopia, tritanopia).
  • Visual update of player progression screen - improved readability and UI feedback.
  • Added voice channel parameter choice on the custom match parameter screen, allowing players to chat with others in the lobby. It is useful to train with friends on both teams.
Additions and updates - II

  • Fixed the ball indicator arrow orientation, which was not always following the ball
  • Fixed navigation focus and camera in the customization menu
  • Fixed social panel navigation and display issues
  • Fixed "Some players in lobby are still in a match" pop-up can not be displayed at the same time as the reconnect prompt.

Miscellaneous fixes

  • Fixed Options footer display
  • Better visibility in the Matchmaking research panel
  • Fixed input action text "Leave lobby" in custom match matchmaking
  • Fixed reconnect state being applied to players leaving a server after a ranked game was deemed incomplete
  • Fixed mouse navigation in the custom match parameter screen
  • Fixed purchase popup toggle in customization menu
  • Fixed the items' thumbnail background in the store menu
  • Fixed the focused state lost on clicking the spin wheel buttons
  • Fixed "Press any key" display in launch screen
  • Fixed rank icons in player profile menu
  • Fixed custom keyboard mapping preset selection
  • Fixed keyboard custom profile input modifier option showing as enabled by default
  • Fixed reconnect pop-up overlap
  • Fixed missing status when a friend is in a custom match lobby on Xbox
  • Fixed warning message overlap
  • Fixed victory mood thumbnails display
  • Fixed player card customization screen display
  • Fixed currencies packs order
  • Fixed language options not being properly saved on first launch
  • Fixed User Agreement not being translated in languages other than English
  • Fixed Xbox version missing rich presence when a friend is currently in a custom match lobby
  • Special skin now has an assigned voice
  • Various audio fixes within the menus
  • Audio and voice language options settings are now correctly saved
  • Update on SFX for the tutorials and workshops
  • Multiple localization fixes and improvements in the options menu
  • Multiple UI fixes and improvements
  • Multiple fixes in tutorials
  • Lighting improvement in Player Profile menus
Rematch 1.200.100: Art or rendering

Additions and updates

  • Add detail mod for small actors, on levels, and VRs.
  • Add new Balls to Prologue.
  • Add crowd spawn/distribution textures for stadiums.

Major fixes

  • Increase min LOD in low settings for the Customization menu.
  • Fixed head sections.
  • Fixed corrupted crosshair on certain actions.
  • Fixed crowd LOD bias.
  • Fixed UI material AA.
  • UI textures improvement.
  • Cast shadow, WPO, and VSM optimization on VRs / Stadium.
  • Mesh fixes and optimization on levels.
  • Optimize minimap and line textures.
Minor fixes

  • Fixed material time.
  • Fixed accessories material on the Ponytail hairstyle.
  • Fixed Jelly Tails and Golden Flyaways hairstyle materials.
  • Fixed Eyelashes material.
  • Fixed Characters textures compression settings.
  • Update goal reaction behavior for smokes and flash flares.
  • Playable Intro lighting optimization.
  • Force LOD on certain sequences in the playable intro.
  • Cast shadow optimization on VRs.
  • Minor material and math optimization.
  • Minor update for Eye material.
  • Character parts, disable cast shadow on specific parts.
Rematch 1.200.100: Known issues

  • During kick-off, the ball sometimes emits loud wind sounds until it gets kicked
  • Audio is abruptly cut when pressing a button during the start screen
  • Tackles occurring right after a player controls the ball may cause rollbacks for the tackling player
  • In some instances, a goalkeeper diving into another player controlling the ball will trigger the dive catch feedback without catching the ball
  • Consoles: Ball position may be desynced for some players after hitting a goalpost
With so many changes and fixes being made with the Rematch 1.200.100 patch, Sloclap will likely expect many new users to try out the title.

The developer has also urged players to note that the Rematch 1.200.100 update is the first of its kind, and many features and fixes will be made in the forthcoming patches.

