Rematch 1.200.100 patch notes: All improvements and fixes explored

A few hours ago, Sloclap released the Rematch 1.200.100 patch notes. The version went live first on Steam and then on Xbox and PlayStation on July 23, 2025, UTC. It has brought multiple changes and improvements to different aspects of the title.This article covers all the details of the Rematch 1.200.100 patch, helping you learn about the new additions before you get back to kicking the ball around in the game.What are the improvements and fixes mentioned in the Rematch 1.200.100 patch notes?The Rematch 1.200.100 update comes weeks after the first hotfix. Here's a look at all the improvements, changes, and fixes made in the Rematch 1.200.100 patch:Rematch 1.200.100: Matches and core gameplay improvementsMajor changes and updatesGamepad Remapping: It doesn’t allow for creating combinations of inputs, but small changes in mapping are allowed.Better Hit Detection - Fixed an issue where the ball would be deflected instead of being caught by the goalkeeper in certain situations: the ball speed was not correctly evaluated to decide whether to catch or deflect.Improved goal validation when the ball is caught on the goal line: Decision making now uses a delay to check for potential deflect/catch and account for network variation before validating the goal.Other general netcode improvements and fixes.Major fixesMultiple fixes to the camera during goal replays, removing jitterFixes to &quot;hindering&quot; (physical contact between players): it should now be more efficient to “body block” opponentsFixed end match screens skip function (at last!): scoreboard can now be analyzed without going back to the ranking screen automaticallyFixed pause menu toggle in any stage of match: pause menu should be accessible at all times during matchesFixed various crashes happening during the post-goal sequenceMultiple animation improvements and fixesNew statics tap animationsPolish on volley shots animationsPolish on Dive player animationsPolish on pushball animationsMinor animation improvements and fixesMinor or miscellaneous fixesFixed an issue where goalkeepers were not reacting to opponents' collisions: goalkeepers should now react to other players’ physical presence the same way other players do (this does not change the rules of invulnerability against tackles).Fixed several issues with the physical and visual state of the ball inside menus and at matches’ kickoff.Shots deviated by an outfield player's defense mode now have a wider angle, except against goalkeeper or sweeper shots.When performing a tap on the mouse and keyboard, the camera control is given back a bit sooner than before.Fixed an issue with Ball Camera Lock while using mouse and keyboard, where the camera would teleport back to the previous position when shooting.Fixed an issue where pushball would not keep the last direction inputted when going quickly back to neutralIncreased communication/ball call cooldown from 0.8 to 1s, to slightly decrease comms spamShots now trigger a rumble during the shoot preparationGoal Bursts are now stopped correctly after goal replayMultiple VFX fixes and improvements during and after goal replayFixed pause menu footer display in matchFixed missing move input in spectator modeFixed spectator icon on match livefeedFixed ping icons legibility: switched icon and background colorsFixed opponent nametag in match stats screen: color fixesDisplay player number for opponents in scoreboardFixed scoreboard input actions display in the footerAudio update for the UI SFX of post-match screensUpdate on the music integration during the start section of a matchVarious audio updates on animationsFixed a bug where the music playing during the beginning of a match was not the expected oneMultiple environment and lighting improvements and fixesMultiple minor fixes to tutorials and workshopsAlso Read: Rematch guide: How to create or join a Custom MatchRematch 1.200.100: Menus and interfaceAdditions and updates - IColorblind mode: When activated, this option changes color selection for teams at match start, based on the three main types of colorblindness (deuteranopia, protanopia, tritanopia).Visual update of player progression screen - improved readability and UI feedback.Added voice channel parameter choice on the custom match parameter screen, allowing players to chat with others in the lobby. It is useful to train with friends on both teams.Additions and updates - IIFixed the ball indicator arrow orientation, which was not always following the ballFixed navigation focus and camera in the customization menuFixed social panel navigation and display issuesFixed &quot;Some players in lobby are still in a match&quot; pop-up can not be displayed at the same time as the reconnect prompt.Miscellaneous fixesFixed Options footer displayBetter visibility in the Matchmaking research panelFixed input action text &quot;Leave lobby&quot; in custom match matchmakingFixed reconnect state being applied to players leaving a server after a ranked game was deemed incompleteFixed mouse navigation in the custom match parameter screenFixed purchase popup toggle in customization menuFixed the items' thumbnail background in the store menuFixed the focused state lost on clicking the spin wheel buttonsFixed &quot;Press any key&quot; display in launch screenFixed rank icons in player profile menuFixed custom keyboard mapping preset selectionFixed keyboard custom profile input modifier option showing as enabled by defaultFixed reconnect pop-up overlapFixed missing status when a friend is in a custom match lobby on XboxFixed warning message overlapFixed victory mood thumbnails displayFixed player card customization screen displayFixed currencies packs orderFixed language options not being properly saved on first launchFixed User Agreement not being translated in languages other than EnglishFixed Xbox version missing rich presence when a friend is currently in a custom match lobbySpecial skin now has an assigned voiceVarious audio fixes within the menusAudio and voice language options settings are now correctly savedUpdate on SFX for the tutorials and workshopsMultiple localization fixes and improvements in the options menuMultiple UI fixes and improvementsMultiple fixes in tutorialsLighting improvement in Player Profile menusAlso Read: Match Ranking System in Rematch explained.Rematch 1.200.100: Art or renderingAdditions and updatesAdd detail mod for small actors, on levels, and VRs.Add new Balls to Prologue.Add crowd spawn/distribution textures for stadiums.Major fixesIncrease min LOD in low settings for the Customization menu.Fixed head sections.Fixed corrupted crosshair on certain actions.Fixed crowd LOD bias.Fixed UI material AA.UI textures improvement.Cast shadow, WPO, and VSM optimization on VRs / Stadium.Mesh fixes and optimization on levels.Optimize minimap and line textures.Minor fixesFixed material time.Fixed accessories material on the Ponytail hairstyle.Fixed Jelly Tails and Golden Flyaways hairstyle materials.Fixed Eyelashes material.Fixed Characters textures compression settings.Update goal reaction behavior for smokes and flash flares.Playable Intro lighting optimization.Force LOD on certain sequences in the playable intro.Cast shadow optimization on VRs.Minor material and math optimization.Minor update for Eye material.Character parts, disable cast shadow on specific parts.Rematch 1.200.100: Known issuesDuring kick-off, the ball sometimes emits loud wind sounds until it gets kickedAudio is abruptly cut when pressing a button during the start screenTackles occurring right after a player controls the ball may cause rollbacks for the tackling playerIn some instances, a goalkeeper diving into another player controlling the ball will trigger the dive catch feedback without catching the ballConsoles: Ball position may be desynced for some players after hitting a goalpostAlso Read: How to do a Rainbow Flick in Rematch 1.200.100?With so many changes and fixes being made with the Rematch 1.200.100 patch, Sloclap will likely expect many new users to try out the title.The developer has also urged players to note that the Rematch 1.200.100 update is the first of its kind, and many features and fixes will be made in the forthcoming patches.