REPO: How to get unlimited ammo

REPO is an online co-op horror game in which players find themselves in a haunted area, looking for items that can help them out. The primary objective is to steal all things that look valuable, along with saving yourself from dangerous monsters. You can fight off these monsters with the help of the right weapons and ammo.

Ad

In this guide, we explain how to get unlimited ammo in REPO.

Ways to get unlimited ammo in REPO

Kill all the monsters with the help of the unlimited ammo glitch in REPO (Image via Semiwork)

To get ammo in REPO, you must buy a few items from the Service Station, Energy Crystal, or a Recharge Drone. This will only work on weapons such as Guns, Shotguns, and Tranq Guns. Although unlimited ammo in REPO is not something that the developers intended to provide gamers, there is a glitch that can be used to your benefit.

Ad

Trending

Once you have decided which weapon you want to use, move to the next level in the game. There, empty all the bullets in the gun by shooting them out.

After purchasing the Recharge Drone, empty your gun, hold it, and operate it. Then, wait a few seconds for the gun to regain its energy. For this to happen, you must wait for the gun to interact with the Recharge Drone. Once the energy bar appears, grab the drone and deactivate it. After the gun is picked up and fired, it will display unlimited ammo.

Ad

You can also get unlimited ammo by exploiting the same glitch, but with an Energy Crystal. For this, empty the ammo in your gun and put it in an energy basket, but remember to recover it after a few seconds. Note that this process is comparatively trickier than the latter — you must continue firing the gun to recharge it by keeping the energy bar at zero.

This glitch can only be performed at the beginning of each level. Once you are back at the Service Station, your gun will reset automatically.

Ad

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kavya Neeraj Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.



She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.



In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.