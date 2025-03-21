How to use Energy Crystal in REPO

Energy Crystals are essential tools that keep your items in REPO from turning completely useless and deadweight. Most electronics in the game run on batteries, and the only way to keep them from dying is by fusing them with this tool. It may not have any offensive capabilities and buying enough of these can cost you a fortune, but it is necessary.

This article will cover the basics of recharging your items with Energy Crystals in REPO and where you can acquire them. It may seem like a ridiculous power source for in-game items, but this is a creative choice to streamline all of these items to rely on one source rather than worrying about multiple.

How should you use Energy Crystals in REPO?

An Energy Crystal can give your items enough juice to last a decent run (Image via semiwork)

Most weapons and electronic devices in REPO have a battery meter on the lower screen to help you determine how long or often you can use them. While you can purchase multiple items of the same kind, it is not cost-effective and will eventually take a toll on your budget. Energy Crystals will remove the need to buy multiples when you can recharge them between runs.

Here is a quick step-by-step guide to how Energy Crystals work in REPO:

After buying an Energy Crystal, head to the Recharge Station.

Select which item you want to recharge.

Place the said item inside the Recharge Bin and it will charge it fully.

Repeat the process and buy more Energy Crystals.

The process is quite straightforward, and the only difference is you can't carry them around after purchasing them. You can find your Energy Crystals in the Recharge Station right by the Extraction Vehicle, where you have to manually move specific items into the bin and let the magic happen.

Where can you acquire Energy Crystals in REPO?

You can purchase Energy Crystals from the Service Station. This tool costs between $7000 and $9000. While this may sound like a lot of money, it is nothing compared to the process of buying multiple weapons of the same variety just because they ran out of juice. Purchasing more from the Service Station is a logical solution, and a good way for you and your crew to top off between runs.

Buying multiple Energy Crystals can still save you a fortune (Image via semiwork)

Recharging your weapons and items can save you from a world of pain. Items like the Extraction Tracker and Valuable Tracker are powered by Energy Crystals; the case is the same with melee weapons and guns. Energy Crystals may not help you in a fight, but they can help keep you alive by keeping your items going.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

