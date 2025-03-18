How to use the recharge drone in REPO

By Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit
Modified Mar 18, 2025 07:13 GMT
A still from REPO
The recharge drone may not kill a monster, but it can save a dying melee weapons in REPO (Image via semiwork)

The recharge drone is a deployable item in REPO. However, unlike other drones in the game, it can't be used in combat. While it can't kill enemy monsters or keep them in place, it can save your equipment from dying. Batteries are vital to the operation of some items, which are rendered useless once the cells are empty.

Ad

This article covers what you must know about the recharge drone, from how much it costs, where you can buy it, and its importance.

How should you use the recharge drone in REPO?

The recharge drone can help you save time and your stuff from dying (Image via semiwork)
The recharge drone can help you save time and your stuff from dying (Image via semiwork)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

While most drones in REPO have combat capabilities or can help you move heavy and valuable objects, the sole purpose of the recharge drone is to keep your stuff from running out of juice. Some melee weapons, such as the sword and inflatable hammer, run on batteries, and they become deadweight once they are out of power.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: How to use the zero gravity drone in REPO

Here is a quick step-by-step guide on how to use the recharge drone:

  • Select an item that has run out of battery.
  • Equip your recharge drone.
  • Attach the drone to the item and press E to activate.
  • The drone will transfer power to the attached item.

The recharge drone is useful if you are halfway through a run and are low on battery. Alternatively, you can replenish your battery at the REPO truck, but that will take a while.

Ad

Carrying one or two recharge drones for your crew can be a massive game-changer.

Where can you acquire the recharge drone?

The recharge drone can be found in the same shop where you can find every other item (Image via semiwork)
The recharge drone can be found in the same shop where you can find every other item (Image via semiwork)

The recharge drone can be purchased from the Service Station. It is the cheapest drone available there and only goes for $4000.

Ad

The battery levels of each item in the game should always be monitored. To prevent yourself from going further into uncharted territory with no means of defending yourself, it wouldn't be a bad idea to carry a recharge drone around.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी