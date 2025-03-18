How to use the recharge drone in REPO

The recharge drone is a deployable item in REPO. However, unlike other drones in the game, it can't be used in combat. While it can't kill enemy monsters or keep them in place, it can save your equipment from dying. Batteries are vital to the operation of some items, which are rendered useless once the cells are empty.

This article covers what you must know about the recharge drone, from how much it costs, where you can buy it, and its importance.

How should you use the recharge drone in REPO?

The recharge drone can help you save time and your stuff from dying (Image via semiwork)

While most drones in REPO have combat capabilities or can help you move heavy and valuable objects, the sole purpose of the recharge drone is to keep your stuff from running out of juice. Some melee weapons, such as the sword and inflatable hammer, run on batteries, and they become deadweight once they are out of power.

Here is a quick step-by-step guide on how to use the recharge drone:

Select an item that has run out of battery.

Equip your recharge drone.

Attach the drone to the item and press E to activate.

The drone will transfer power to the attached item.

The recharge drone is useful if you are halfway through a run and are low on battery. Alternatively, you can replenish your battery at the REPO truck, but that will take a while.

Carrying one or two recharge drones for your crew can be a massive game-changer.

Where can you acquire the recharge drone?

The recharge drone can be found in the same shop where you can find every other item (Image via semiwork)

The recharge drone can be purchased from the Service Station. It is the cheapest drone available there and only goes for $4000.

The battery levels of each item in the game should always be monitored. To prevent yourself from going further into uncharted territory with no means of defending yourself, it wouldn't be a bad idea to carry a recharge drone around.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

