Resident Evil 3 fan-made remake on Unreal Engine 4: Information and how to play

YouTube channel Residence of Evil has published some gameplay footage from the unauthorized Resident Evil 3 remake on its channel. The video displays some gorgeous cinematography that demonstrates UE4's capabilities. However, considering that it is still under development, there is a lot of work to be done to complete the game.

The YouTuber is seen utilizing a fixed viewpoint in the video. However, at one point, they moved to a more modern over-the-shoulder angle. The remake is doing nicely, and anyone curious can get it through ranj's Itch.io website.

Resident Evil 3 Unreal Engine 4 fan-made remake

It seems that ranj has been busy creating and rebuilding RE 3 in Unreal Engine 4 and has recently published an alpha version of the project. While the fundamentals of the game are still present at this early stage, there is only 30 minutes of gameplay and no cut sequences.

The fact that it restores the fixed camera angles and tank controls that were present in the first three games is likely its most compelling feature. While it is possible to return to the more current system, many players will like the concept of returning to the old gameplay while enjoying the updated aesthetics.

RE 3 was released in 1999, and since then, the franchise has solidified itself as a triple-A force in the horror gaming genre. The official remake was well regarded. However, neither of them was the most popular RE game. Despite the fact that they sold millions of copies, many players thought they were too short.

Furthermore, the official remake maintained the control scheme and camera viewpoint of later versions such as RE 4. However, there is now an unauthorized recreation of the classic that keeps the new aesthetics while bringing back the original viewpoints and controls.

Although the official remake is certainly a good entry in the series, it appears that some fans wanted a more accurate replica of RE 3. With a much more action-oriented gameplay and transition to the over-the-shoulder camera angle, which is still utilized to this day. The fourth installment has significantly changed things up.

About Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis featured some action-oriented aspects like evading and quick turns, but it mostly retained what made the previous games so good: an emphasis on combative survival in a dangerous and confined setting.

The 2020 remake is a lovely recreation of the original source. While the original Resident Evil 3 included improved action, the remake focuses solely on action, decimating the original's sense of suspense. Resident Evil 3 is a well-made game with good performance. The game's reconstruction of Raccoon City is stunning, and Jill Valentine is more convincing than ever before.

