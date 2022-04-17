A recent fan-made video demonstrates how frightening Resident Evil 4 could look in an Unreal Engine 4

Resident Evil 4 is one of the best games in the series. It discarded previous games' static camera movements in favor of an over-the-shoulder camera, which influenced a slew of other gaming studios and titles.

Resident Evil 4 is also much more action-oriented, relying on thrilling scenes and extremely brief encounters to create a feeling of urgency among its players.

In comparison to its predecessors, Resident Evil 4's concept is pretty straightforward. Leon S. Kennedy, the Resident Evil 2 rookie officer protagonist, is now a US federal agent assigned to rescue the president's daughter, Ashley Graham. She was last spotted in a Spanish region governed by a group known as Los Illuminados.

Unreal Engine 4 was recently used by a fan to recreate the Resident Evil 4's area. This is merely a graphical demonstration, and he is not remaking the whole game in the engine. Its appearance in this gloomy atmosphere and Leon's slow walk around the room give the scenario a considerably creepier feel.

Resident Evil 4's location gets an Unreal Engine 4 treatment by a fan

When the camera zooms through the doorway, it's evident that this is the first time the players see the Regenerator. For those unfamiliar with RE 4, the Regenerator creature is brutal, a creature that can also regenerate its limbs if they are fired off.

Players should utilize an infrared scope to target weak areas to kill the creature. The creature breaks down the door at the end of Siemieniaco's video.

Considering that the franchise's latest chapters are performed from a first-person perspective, it's understandable that fans want to see how the remainder of the game might look from this perspective.

Another user recently imagined how the first Resident Evil game would appear in first-person, indicating that it's undoubtedly something that piques the interest of many fans.

RE: 4 remake rumors

Capcom also published remakes of RE 2 and RE 3, which garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from both fans and critics. This has left gamers speculating about when Capcom will launch the remake of RE 4.

Speculation of a RE 4 remake has been circulating for a while, and reliable sources alleging to confirm that the game is in development have increased excitement.

Capcom is yet to confirm the game's development, and no launch date has been set. However, previous leaks indicate that it may be available in 2022 for gamers.

According to rumors, a RE 4 remake will be released in 2022. When Capcom was hacked in 2020, confidential data was made public, with reported plans for numerous games to be released in 2022.

Apart from Street Fighter 6, RE 4 Remake was also on that list. According to DuskGolem, a well-known and reliable Resident Evil leaker, the game is secretly dubbed Chainsaw.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar