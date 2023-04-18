Resident Evil 4 remake "blue screen" and "crash to desktop" errors: How to fix, possible reasons and more

Resident Evil 4 remake, the latest survival horror offering from Capcom, is easily one of the most polished and functional PC ports released in 2023. Although the game barely has any game-breaking or massive performance-related issues on PC, some players have reported frequent crashes and freeze with the Resident Evil 4 remake, especially after the most recent update. The latest update for the Resident Evil 4 remake added the highly-anticipated "The Mercenaries" game mode and fixes for minor fixes for the game. Unfortunately, there have been several reports of players facing "crash to desktop" and "blue screen" errors. These errors can be annoying and massively hamper enjoying a fantastic survival-horror experience.

While Capcom is yet to deliver a patch to fix these issues, there are quite a few ways that you can use to potentially rectify the crashing errors in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to fix "crash to desktop" and "blue screen" errors in the Resident Evil 4 remake, alongside possible reasons for these errors and more.

What are the possible reasons for "crash to desktop" and "blue screen" errors in the Resident Evil 4 remake

There are a host of reasons for a game to crash, including corrupted code, corrupted save files, memory overflow, not getting access to ample VRAM, the user's PC not meeting the minimum CPU, GPU, and RAM requirements to run the said game, missing registry keys, etc. There are also network-related issues that might crop up, which can result in occasional crashes.

With modern games requiring plenty of CPU and GPU horsepower to maintain stability, it is paramount that your PC meets the minimum requirements stated by the developer. It is also recommended to install the latest GPU drivers to leave no room for potential stability issues with new games. The most common factors that cause problems crashing with modern games are:

Not meeting minimum system requirements.

Not having an up-to-date operating system and drivers

Having corrupted game files

Here are a few potential fixes you can try out if they face "crash to desktop" and "blue screen" errors in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Potential fixes "blue screen" and "crash to desktop" errors in the Resident Evil 4 remake

1) Check system requirements

Before you purchase the Resident Evil 4 remake on Steam, you should always check the system requirements for the game. While it is technically possible to boot up the game on PCs that might not comply with the minimum system requirements, the gameplay experience will be far from ideal. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the Resident Evil 4 remake:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) - Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Windows 10 (64-bit) - Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500 Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to Prioritize Performance): 1080p/45fps.

Estimated performance (when set to Prioritize Performance): 1080p/45fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 is required to support ray tracing.

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit) - Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit) - Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 /Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 /Intel Core i7 8700 Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps.

Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 is required to support ray tracing.

2) Update the graphics drivers and operating system

Among the many things you should ensure are up-to-date on your PCs before they start playing a new game, the graphics card drivers and operating system are the most important. Every modern AAA release is usually followed up by a dedicated "day-1" video driver from AMD and Nvidia, which you should install before they start playing your shiny new video game.

You can search for up-to-date drivers using "Device Manager" on Windows and install the most recent version of the driver using the following steps:

Right-click on Start Menu and go to Device Manager from the Quick Access Menu pop-up.

Click on Display adapters to expand the list.

Right-click the dedicated graphics card from the list and select Update driver.

A pop-up should follow asking if you wish to automatically or manually search for driver updates.

Select "Search automatically for drivers."

If there are any updates, it will automatically download and install them.

Once updated, you must reboot your system for the changes to take effect.

Alternatively, You can update your video drivers by downloading the updated version of the driver from your GPU manufacturer's official website. Nvidia users can also automatically update their GPU drivers by installing the GeForce Experience app.

3) Verify game file integrity

Steam, Valve's digital storefront and game launcher, is easily the best troubleshooting tool you can use for most of your PC games, at least those purchased natively on the platform. Often, data corruption is possible either while downloading a game or an update. Game files can get corrupted even when installing new drivers, especially if the game is installed on the same drive as the operating system itself.

While it used to be the norm to uninstall and redownload the whole game if its files get corrupted, such an extreme measure is no longer necessary, thanks to Steam's game integrity verification tool. Here's how you can quickly fix corrupted game files in the Resident Evil 4 remake using Steam:

Launch Steam > Click on Library.

Right-click on the Resident Evil 4 remake from the list of games in your Steam library.

Click on Properties > Go to Local Files.

Click on Verify Integrity of Game Files.

It will take some time while Steam checks for the missing components in the game's directory.

Once done, launch the title.

While it is not necessary, it is recommended to restart Steam once to initiate downloads for redistributables that are an essential component to run games on PCs.

