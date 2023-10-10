Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: EL Gigante boss fight guide

The Separate Ways DLC for Resident Evil 4 offers an exciting storyline and a range of demanding missions. These tasks encompass battling adversaries, solving intricate puzzles, and defeating powerful bosses. Although Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC is relatively brief in terms of content, the unforgettable boss encounters significantly amplify its overall engagement factor.

One particularly action-packed and enjoyable combat showdown within the DLC is the confrontation with El Gigante.

El Gigante in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC presents a formidable challenge, as it involves not only battling the colossal boss but also contending with a group of Ganados.

This article offers valuable strategies and techniques for defeating this boss by effectively utilizing the entire battlefield.

Tips and tricks to kill EL Gigante in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC

Chapter 3 of Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

Chapter 3 introduces the confrontation with El Gigante as you journey toward the Villa, where Leon, Ashley, and Luis find themselves encircled by a relentless horde of adversaries.

As you proceed toward your destination, your path becomes obstructed by both El Gigante and a group of hostile villagers, marking the commencement of your battle against this colossal boss.

Additionally, be sure to visit the Merchant to upgrade your firearms and stock up on medicinal items and crafting materials for ammunition. Consider upgrading either a shotgun or a handgun. To do so, sell any gems and treasures you've collected. If necessary, purchase additional resources as well.

Battle against El Gigante in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

In the midst of the battle, you'll have the opportunity to make use of the elevated sections of the nearby houses. This strategic positioning will grant you the upper hand by allowing you to evade the assaults from both the villagers and El Gigante, who employ kicks, punches, and dashes.

That said, it's important to note that these houses are susceptible to damage from El Gigante's attacks. Therefore, once you've reached the higher vantage points, act swiftly in targeting the boss with your firearms. Maintain a continuous barrage on his face, and in between your firearm assaults, also throw some grenades.

Additionally, employ Flashbangs to temporarily incapacitate the boss, creating opportunities during these moments to attack him with your firearms. If you deplete your ammunition, there will be wooden crates in the corners of the area.

Smash these crates to obtain herbs, gunpowder, and additional ammo. Refrain from expending your ammunition on the villagers and maintain your focus solely on El Gigante.

Shoot at the plaga parasite (Image via Capcom)

Following certain attacks, the boss will descend to the ground, and from his back, the plaga parasite will emerge through his skin. Seize this chance, as you'll need to promptly press the designated button to initiate a brief combo attack on his exposed back.

Subsequently, employ the same tactic of ascending to elevated areas on nearby buildings and targeting the boss once more, but concentrate your strikes on his rear. Continuously assault the plaga parasite on the back, particularly using the shotgun to inflict substantial damage.

The boss will once again collapse to the ground (Image via Capcom)

After enduring attacks repeatedly, the boss will once again collapse to the ground. Proceed by executing a combo through the requisite button inputs.

Following the second round of attacks, your primary concern should be managing your ammunition reserves. Be vigilant in your search for ammo, scouring every corner while keeping a close watch on your health status.

It's important to note that when you're on the ground, targeting the boss's back can be a challenging endeavor, as you'll need to approach from behind and then initiate your attack. The difficulty arises from the boss's constant repositioning.

Utilize the elevated sections of nearby buildings strategically, but bear in mind not to linger for too long, as the boss will commence demolishing these structures, leaving you exposed to its assaults.

Ada kills El Gigante in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

After some more assaults, El Gigante will ultimately be defeated, marking the conclusion of Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC's Chapter 3. In the end, Ada shoots the parasite from El Gigante's back, concluding the battle, and subsequently joins Luis as they head towards the castle.