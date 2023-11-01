Resident Evil 9 plot leaked, possible storyline, characters and more

Resident Evil 9 is the current talk of the town among fans who are eagerly engaging in discussions and speculating on potential storylines. While Capcom has yet to make an official announcement regarding the next installment of the mainline Resident Evil series, numerous rumors point towards it being Resident Evil 9. On Reddit, enthusiasts are actively debating the future of the mainline game, and a notable insider, Dusk Golem, has once again shared intriguing insights into the plot of Resident Evil 9.

According to Dusk Golem, Resident Evil 9 will center around Ethan Winters, and this revelation has ignited discussions about the potential direction of the storyline, the future of the Resident Evil franchise, and various related questions. Fans are aware that Ethan's story is not yet concluded, and there is uncertainty among gamers about how Capcom will ultimately conclude Ethan's Saga.

Resident Evil 9 storyline, characters and more

According to a recent post on Reddit, Dusk Golem mentioned on Discord that Resident Evil 9's storyline will bring closure to the narratives of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 8. This means that fans will get to see the conclusion of Ethan Winter's journey.

Resident Evil 7 was a highly popular horror game where Capcom introduced the first-person shooter mode, and it also featured the return of Umbrella Corporation and the beloved character Chris Redfield.

Following that success, Resident Evil 8 continued to captivate audiences with its emotional narrative centered around Ethan, Mia, and their cherished daughter, Rose. Capcom even released a DLC that delved into Rose's story, as she found herself trapped in the clutches of Mother Miranda, the main antagonist of Resident Evil 8.

If you zoom in on the image, you will spot a figure near the car (Image via Capcom)

The Shadows of the Rose DLC received a positive response from players, and some were able to capture Ethan's body model at the game's conclusion. After the conclusion of Resident Evil 8 and its Shadows of the Rose DLC, there's a cutscene where Rose pays her respects at her father's grave, but her moment is disrupted by Chris Redfield's guards.

Following this, Rose escapes with the guards in a car, and during this sequence, eagle-eyed fans notice a figure walking in the background. According to their observations, this person appears to be none other than Ethan.

Some fans went as far as using mods to zoom in and share pictures on the internet, suggesting that Ethan may still be alive. If this speculation turns out to be true, fans might have the chance to see Ethan one last time in the next main Resident Evil game.

According to the popular YouTuber known as Residence of Evil, Resident Evil 9's storyline will emphasize myths and beliefs and introduce additional supernatural horror elements. This implies that fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a darker rendition of Ethan's narrative.

Furthermore, Resident Evil 8 and the Rose DLC can be viewed as a setup for the next main installment in the Resident Evil series. In these games, fans have already encountered a younger version of Rose and gained insights into her supernatural abilities, which suggests that the forthcoming game may further explore Rose's extraordinary powers.

In the context of Ethan and Rose, it's essential to acknowledge the series' most formidable character, Chris, who has been a consistent presence alongside Ethan since the seventh installment and plays a significant role in the eighth installment. Consequently, if Capcom intends to conclude Ethan's story, incorporating Chris into the narrative appears to be the most fitting and impactful way to do so.