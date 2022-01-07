Resident Evil: Code Veronica Fan Remake gets teaser trailer, release window announced

Resident Evil: Code Veronica is an entry in the longstanding series by Capcom, which only the diehard Resident Evil fans are acquainted with. The 2000 title garnered a cult fanbase at its time, but unlike other previous Resident Evil titles, this one has been seemingly ignored by Capcom, who have gone on to release RE2 and RE3 remakes in the last few years.

However, a passionate group of fans has taken it upon themselves to recreate Resident Evil: Code Veronica with modernized visuals, much in the vein of Capcom’s official Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica Fan Remake recently got its teaser trailer and a release window, much to the anticipation of the small yet ardent fanbase of the original.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica Fan Remake’s release window announced

The developers of Resident Evil: Code Veronica Fan Remake have announced that the game will be playable later this year. The Fan Remake website states that the game will come out in three chapters.

They have not yet clarified whether all three chapters will be released together, or they will stagger the release of each chapter. In any case, the devs have mentioned the approximate playtime one can expect out of each chapter to be four hours.

The teaser trailer for Resident Evil: Code Veronica showcases the visuals and gameplay of the game. In many ways, fans will be able to find similarities between this Fan Remake and Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 Remake. After all, both are patterned after the visuals of the original game.

The game will take players back to Rockfort Island. Boasting new animations, zombie system, and dodging, Resident Evil: Code Veronica Fan Remake delivers on all fronts. The devs have been really considerate to have planned the parallel release of a Lite version of the game for lower-end PC users.

The same team is also developing Resident Evil 1 Remake in parallel. It is also scheduled for release in 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi