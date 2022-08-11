Resident Evil Decades of Horror Humble Bundle: Included games & tiers, prices, dates, and more

The Resident Evil Decades of Horror Bundle is a brand new bundle that Humble Bundle has launched for August. The majority of the classic series are represented in this bundle of Resident Evil games, as the name would imply.

The latest bundle from Humble is likely the most affordable way to enjoy the Resident Evil series. With just $30, fans may acquire 11 Steam-compatible titles and a voucher for Resident Evil Village.

There are ten games included in this, along with the remakes of Resident Evil 1 through 3, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4–7, and Revelations 1 and 2. Resident Evil Decades of Horror, a collection of games from Capcom and Humble, is now available and features a selection of the best in the survival horror genre.

Resident Evil Decades of Horror Humble Bundle: Included games & tiers

The Resident Evil franchise has grown incredibly large with its expansion over numerous games and spinoffs. Resident Evil Remake, Resident Evil Revelations, and Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1 are included in a three bundle for players who merely want a taste and have a dollar.

In addition to the titles stated above, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Deluxe Edition are all included in a seven-item package offered by Humble for $10.

The aforementioned titles, as well as the remade versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7, are all included for $30 or more. RE Village also has a 50% off voucher available in the Humble Store.

The franchise's best hits can be caught up on in this tier. RE 2 and 3 are much more authentic third-person homages that succeed in capturing the essence of the original blockbusters, while 7 and Village are both excellent survival horror games. The Resident Evil Decades of Horror Humble Bundle will be available until August 24, giving users plenty of opportunities to check out the offer.

The Resident Evil Decades of Horror game bundle contains only Windows PC-compatible titles. For its most recent affordable bundle packed with gaming delights, Humble is collaborating with Direct Relief, a charitable organization offering health services and medical assistance to people who would not otherwise be able to afford them.

The Resident Evil: Decades of Horror Bundle's games are listed below

$1 Tier includes:

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Revelations

$10 Tier includes:

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

$30+ Tier includes:

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil Village (50% Off Coupon)

Resident Evil fans can check out the latest Humble Bundle deal here.

