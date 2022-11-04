The Resident Evil series is no stranger to horrifying monsters and over-the-top boss battles. Things are no different in the newest addition to Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose DLC. In fact, players will go up against a very familiar face once more, with Mother Miranda coming back once again.

However, a bit has changed since the last time players faced off against her. For one, she is much stronger now, and a lot faster as well. This means that they cannot walk in like John Rambo and start shooting with no regard for themselves. Because of this, some may be wondering how to best defeat this difficult boss in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose.

A guide to win against Mother Miranda in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

Playing as Rosemary Winters, fans will have access to many different mold powers that can help them succeed in this boss battle. During this fight, they will definitely want to make solid use of these, as they will be sitting ducks without them and will take a lot of unnecessary damage.

Perhaps the most important of the abilities that will be used during the fight with Mother Miranda in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose is the dodge ability. This can be used to quickly avoid attacks and save the need to heal up. Careful use of the dodge timing is paramount for success.

In addition, players can also find orbs of energy to replenish their power during the fight, which they should do when their power runs low.

Mother Miranda - Phase 1

During the first phase of the fight with Mother Miranda, you will notice that she is much different in how she approaches you than the last time you faced her.

Now, she will attack and rush you, but first she will telegraph that she is going to do so. When she begins the animation, get ready to dodge. After evading, you will begin to see the weak spot on Mother Miranda.

Once this spot is revealed, hit her with a charged attack. It will cause Mother Miranda to become stunned and susceptible to fire from weapons. You can then unleash gunfire at her until she is no longer stunned.

Repeat this process long enough, and she will enter Phase 2.

Mother Miranda - Phase 2

During the second phase of the battle, Mother Miranda will blacken the entire room, reducing your visibility. In this darkness, she will creep through the floor and pop out to hurt you. However, you can avoid taking the hits with careful dodging.

After doing this a few times, she will go back to how things were during the first phase of the battle. However, she will now start shooting mold at you. You should continue to dodge this attack and hit the weak spot, following the same technique as before.

If done enough times, you will encounter a cutscene and trigger the final phase of the fight.

Mother Miranda - Final phase

Once the cutscene is over, you will have to face Mother Miranda for the last time. This will be her most powerful iteration yet, so you should be careful during this last stretch of the battle.

Continue to dodge her attacks the same way as before, which will cause her to reveal her weak spot, and hit her with the charged moves. After doing this a few times, she will be defeated, and you will be able to put her down for good.

Mother Miranda can be difficult in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

While Resident Evil Village can be a difficult game, and Mother Miranda is an evidence of that, players can beat her with patience and by following the strategies given in this article. With careful dodging and some fine accuracy, they will be able to give her the business and end her once and for all in Resident Evil Village.

