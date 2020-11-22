Results from Day 2 of the Valorant Rivalry Series

Valorant has reinvigorated the Indian esports scene with a jolt of fresh enthusiasm.

The Valorant Rivalry Series is one of those tournaments that is looking to respark an old rivalry between two Indian esports legends.

The Valorant Rivalry Series is being contested between Fnatic India and TSM Entity. Recently, the two of them, both of whom are India's most successful esports teams, went head to head in a three-day exhibition series.

The series started on 20th November 2020 and will end on 22nd November 2020. The Rivalry Series is produced and presented by GoodGame1, with AMD and Monster Energy as sponsors.

Also read - Results from Valorant First Strike - NSG Closed Qualifiers and schedule for the Grand Finale

Day 2 of the Valorant Rivalry Series

Advertisement

TSM Entity took charge of things as they won 3-2 on Day 1 of the Valorant Rivalry Series. Fnatic was desperately looking to make a comeback and shift the tide of the series in their favor.

The Valorant Rivalry Series format will have TSM Entity and Fnatic India facing off for five matches each day, which means that a total of 15 games are to be played.

Team Fnatic India

Image via - GoodGame1 YouTube

The Fnatic India team comprises of Ashish "Ash" Bhatnagar, Vishal "Haivaan" Sharma, Mohammed "OWAISo27" O. Lakhani, Ayushman "TheDude" Chauhan, and Pratik "Aurum" Mehra.

Team TSM Entity

Image via - GoodGame1 YouTube

The TSM Entity team consists of Suraj "Fakeneyoo" Majumdar, Siddhant "Boogiesan" Joshi, Jonathan "JonathanOP" Amaral, Simar "Psy" Sethi, and Abhishek "ZGod" Choudhary.

Day 2 started in favor of Fnatic India, as they took an early 2-0 lead over TSM Entity. They won the first two matches on Icebox and Haven. However, TSM Entity won the third match of the day on Bind.

The final score for Day 2 was 3-2 in favor of Fnatic India. Thus, the teams are locked with a score of 5-5 before going into the final day of the Valorant Rivalry Series.

Related - Valorant: Shroud explains how to choose between the Phantom or Vandal

How to watch the Valorant Rivalry Series

Image via - GoodGame1 YouTube

Advertisement

The Valorant Rivalry Series will start at 6:00 pm IST. The stakes are high as both these teams are fighting for bragging rights. Although it is an exhibition series, these players are surely going to put on quite the show.

The live stream for the Valorant Rivalry Series will feature on GoodGame1's YouTube channel. Hopefully, with the 5-5 scoreline, Day 3 will give us a cracking match between these two giants of the Indian esports scene.

Also read - Official stream, schedule, and format for Valorant First Strike