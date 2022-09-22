Return to Monkey Island guide: How to obtain the Hint Book and put it to use

When it seems impossible to solve a puzzle in Return to Monkey Island, a helpful hint can make all the difference.

No matter what difficulty level a player chooses, they are bound to come across a confusing puzzle that requires assistance. This is where the trusty Hint Book comes into play.

The Hint Book doesn't give a direct answer to any puzzle in Return to Monkey Island, but it will push players in the right direction. It is a very useful item that players should look to acquire as soon as possible.

What is the Hint Book in Return to Monkey Island?

Darren Myatt - As Dusk Falls out now! @DrDarrenMyatt My only slight niggle with Return to Monkey Island is that the Hint Book could do with being more hinty: it's more of a "Go do this exact thing to continue" book. I was hoping for a few hint levels, starting from a slight nudge in the right direction. My only slight niggle with Return to Monkey Island is that the Hint Book could do with being more hinty: it's more of a "Go do this exact thing to continue" book. I was hoping for a few hint levels, starting from a slight nudge in the right direction.

The Hint Book is exactly what its name implies. It can be used to find hints and tips about certain puzzles in the game.

The book can truly be a lifesaver when one is trying to solve a puzzle with additional steps in the harder difficulty setting.

The Hint Book can be obtained from the Voodoo Shop in Return to Monkey Island

Obtain the Hint Book from the Voodoo lady on Low Street (Image via Lucasarts)

Return to Monkey Island doesn't explicitly state where to find the Hint Book, but it is easy to get a hold of. However, players can miss it if they don't go to the right place before continuing through the story.

Here's how to get the Hint Book:

At the start of a new game, take control of Guybrush Threepwood and get to Melee Island.

The goal will be to join LeChuck's crew on his massive ship.

Guybrush will be rejected at first, and an entire quest line to find a disguise and make it onto the ship will come into play.

During that part of the story, many of the shops and buildings on Melee Island will open up.

Travel to Low Street and enter the Voodoo shop on the right side of the area.

Talk to the Voodoo lady who runs the place and have a brief conversation with her.

When the conversation ends, the Voodoo lady will hand over the Hint Book to Guybrush.

There is no way to lose the Hint Book after it has been acquired. It will become a permanent part of Guybrush's inventory and can be viewed at any time.

How to use the Hint Book in Return to Monkey Island

riddled with memories of horse violence @Cubsbane new monkey island really fun so far. the solutions are way less arbitrary and if you do get stuck you can use the hints book new monkey island really fun so far. the solutions are way less arbitrary and if you do get stuck you can use the hints book

The Hint Book is easy to use in Return to Monkey Island. Players can look at it whenever they need some help with active objectives:

Open the inventory.

Select Hint Book to open it.

View the questions provided that match up with the current objectives.

Click on one to get further information regarding the question.

The hints will be vague at the start. Keep clicking through and ask for more help. You will eventually be told the strategy you need to use for the current puzzle or objective.

Select the Never Mind option to exit the Hint Book.

The Hint Book in Return to Monkey Island provides tips based on actions that the player has done. Hints won't be given unless the player has at least tried to figure the puzzle or objective out before consulting the book. However, it will almost always give directions on what to do next.

