Return to Monkey Island guide: What to do with the Forgiveness Frog?

Return to Monkey Island game is never simple to complete. Whether planning a complex revolt or simply seeking your mop, there will always be a few steps requiring lateral problem-solving.

This also implies that you may come across some items that appear useless at first glance but are vital to solving the riddles that impede your progress in return to monkey island.

The most fascinating and challenging riddles a player could ask for are all present in return to monkey island. While some are enjoyable to solve, others have proven to be vexing and have blocked players from moving farther into the game's plot.

This most certainly applies to a tiny frog you might encounter at the House of Mojo on Low Street in return to monkey island.

Step by Step guide on what to do with a Forgiveness Frog in return to monkey island

1) Step 1: Obtain the mop in Return to the Monkey Island

In return to monkey island, you must chat with the ship's quartermaster on LeChuck's ship before obtaining the mop, and you must then travel to the docks to find Carla's re-election poster and her slogan. The mop must be borrowed by speaking with the cook in the Scumm Bar's kitchen.

To gain a location, you must now travel to Carla's monument on Low Street and then get to the plaque. Then, you must purchase the Forgiveness Frog and a knife from the International House of Mojo. The Governor's Mansion must then be contacted to obtain the ingredients book.

Fans of Return to Monkey Island must now compose a letter of remorse to Carla using a feather quill and the Forgiveness Frog you purchased.

Offer the cookbook to get an essential item for your next mission. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Depending on how far along you are and how you have finished the story of the return to monkey island up to that point, the third and fourth words that will appear when composing the apology letter will vary.

You must use the first two phrases in the apology letter, "Dear Carla" and "Sorry for forgetting the book I borrowed." Her motto is required for the third phrase; you can use anything for the fourth because it won't affect how the puzzle will turn out.

After the apology letter is finished, you must return to the Scumm Bar and give the cook the book. While he is preoccupied, you must use a knife (bought earlier) to slice away a piece of his mop. You can get a map showing where the mop tree is located by giving that fragment to Wally at Maps-n-More on Low Street.

After completing the above steps go on and collect the mop. (Image via Devolver Digital)

You must then travel to the forest close to the Museum of Pirate Lore, where you must chop a piece of wood from the tree the map indicates. Utilizing the inventory menu, you can utilize this wood to create the mop.

2) Step 2: Go to the house of Mojo for your task

Go to the international house of mojo to ask for the forgiveness frog. (Image via Devolver Digital)

It's a long narrative, but to board LeChuck's ship and go to Monkey Island, you must first get employed as a swabby - and it's BYOM (bring your mop). It's not an easy chore, however, and to get a mop, you'll need to use a cookbook from Carla's Governor's Mansion to divert cooking to the Scumm Bar.

Carla isn't too willing to let you take any more books, as it appears that you have a habit of not returning the books you borrowed from her. She is also not willing to accept any apology. Thankfully, a Forgiveness Frog from the House of Mojo is just what you need.

3) Step 3: Heartfelt apology to Carla

Apologize to Carla using the forgiveness frog. (Image via Devolver Digital)

The frog may be magical, but if you don't give it a personalized touch, it won't work. Carla won't forgive you if you deliver her a blank frog, and you won't get the crucial cookbook either. You'll have to use information about Carla that you can find around the island to write an apology for the frog in its place.

For your information, her name is Carla, she is renowned for her actions in Sato Domingo, and she needs your promise that you won't forget to return her books in the future. Once you've persuaded her that you've genuinely learned your lesson, try to remember to return her book.

