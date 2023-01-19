Returnal PC official minimum and recommended system requirements, price, and more

So far, Returnal has been available exclusively to PlayStation players, but that's about to change with the hit title getting a PC release on February 15. Since there's less than a month left, PC players can now pre-order the game.

Developed by Housemarque and Climax Studios, Returnal was one of the best releases in 2021. However, accessibility is a major factor, as anyone without a PlayStation console cannot enjoy what it offers. With the title coming to more platforms, the developers have announced the official requirements. However, there's been a shift from what was disclosed earlier.

These requirements can be checked on the Epic Games Store and Steam, where Returnal is up for pre-order. Moreover, the pricing is also known, and certain benefits exist for all who decide to pre-purchase.

Returnal PC gets back to expected lines regarding system requirements before the launch

When the news about Returnal coming to PC was announced, the community was quite excited. However, the early excitement soon disappeared as the recommended settings asked for massive requirements, including a whopping 32 GB of RAM.

Since the pre-orders went live yesterday, players now have a much more precise idea of what to expect regarding PC specifications.

PlayStation @PlayStation Break the cycle on PC when Returnal launches on February 15. First details on graphic settings and more: play.st/3ZEe5Gx Break the cycle on PC when Returnal launches on February 15. First details on graphic settings and more: play.st/3ZEe5Gx https://t.co/jyV9pgbVFB

Minimum system requirements

CPU : Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)

: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz) RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) VIDEO CARD : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 FREE DISK SPACE : 60 GB

: 60 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6 GB (AMD 8 GB)

Recommended system requirements

CPU : Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)

: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz) RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) VIDEO CARD : NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB) AMD RX 6700 XT (12 GB)

: NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB) AMD RX 6700 XT (12 GB) PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 FREE DISK SPACE : 60 GB

: 60 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

Derek Strickland @DeekeTweak Returnal PC specs are up.



Looks like I'll need to upgrade from an RTX 2080 Super at some point... Returnal PC specs are up.Looks like I'll need to upgrade from an RTX 2080 Super at some point... https://t.co/J9tRyrKkVk

A noticeable change is certainly the amount of RAM in the recommended settings. For some reason, Returnal demanded 32 GB of RAM as a recommended requirement, and it's unclear why the initial demand was so high. However, things have changed since before the release, and 16 GB is much more along the expected lines.

The rest of the requirements are also as expected. As PC ports can utilize stronger hardware, the developers have introduced some exclusive features that can't be found in the PlayStation version.

Interested gamers can now pre-order Returnal on Steam and the Epic Games Store. They will have to shell out $59.99 to acquire the title, and the pre-order comes with certain benefits. All buyers who buy the game before launch will receive the following items:

Electropylon Driver weapon.

Hollowseeker weapon.

One Reflex Stimulant.

One Pulsating Mass artefact.

One Adrenaline Booster.

It's worth noting, however, that all the pre-order items can also be acquired by progressing through the in-game store. However, early buyers can certainly reduce their grind for the aforementioned rewards.

Returnal has won several awards since its release, and PC players can finally find what it's all about. The bullet hell gameplay works well, but there's plenty of engaging content. Fans can choose to play independently or in co-op with other allies.

There's plenty to do, and players shouldn't have any trouble regarding content. What remains to be seen is how well the PC port works and whether the additional capabilities of the hardware can take the game to new heights.

