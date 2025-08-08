Ezio is the latest 6-star Arcanist who debuted in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration. He belongs to the Star Afflatus and deals Reality damage. His weapon system allows him to change his playstyle to Poison, follow-up style, and Ultimate-based. Timekeepers can put him in several teams, thanks to his various playstyles. The Arcanist’s skills can apply the counter status and buff his damage.

That said, here’s a breakdown of the skills, Psychubes, insight materials, and teams for this latest character.

Reverse 1999 Ezio build guide: Skills explanation

Here are the details of his skills in Reverse 1999:

Work in the Dark (Skill 1): It deals 400%/600%/1000% damage to one enemy. It is considered an Assassination .

It deals 400%/600%/1000% damage to one enemy. It is considered an . Serve the Light (Skill 2): It causes the Arcanist to inflict the Eyes Caught effect for one/two/three rounds on an enemy that has the most queued skills with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, he enters the Fighting Experience four one/two/three rounds with one/two/three-star cards.

It causes the Arcanist to inflict the effect for one/two/three rounds on an enemy that has the most queued skills with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, he enters the four one/two/three rounds with one/two/three-star cards. Branding of Faith (Ultimate Skill): The Arcanist selects one random enemy and casts Arrow of Faith or Edge of Faith three times. After that, he unleashes Death Be Not Unkind.

Status effects

Assassination: Any attack considered an Assassination deals 5% extra damage with its Final attack. Ezio must have an additional 100 points of Critical Technique than the enemy's for this effect to trigger.

Any attack considered an Assassination deals 5% extra damage with its Final attack. Ezio must have an additional 100 points of Critical Technique than the enemy's for this effect to trigger. Eyes Caught: The character attracts the enemy's attention. He becomes a priority while the enemy attacks with certain types of skills.

The character attracts the enemy's attention. He becomes a priority while the enemy attacks with certain types of skills. Fighting Experience: The character ripostes with Counter Kill after an ally receives an attack. This effect can stack, increasing its duration (can’t be dispelled).

The character ripostes with Counter Kill after an ally receives an attack. This effect can stack, increasing its duration (can’t be dispelled). Arrow of Faith: It deals 100% reality damage to a single target. If the enemy’s HP is below 50%, it deals an additional 50% damage. Arrow of Faith is considered an Assassination, and ignores dodges.

It deals 100% reality damage to a single target. If the enemy’s HP is below 50%, it deals an additional 50% damage. Arrow of Faith is considered an Assassination, and ignores dodges. Edge of Faith: It deals 100% reality damage to a single target. If the enemy has 50% or less HP, it deals an additional 50% damage. Edge of Faith is considered an Assassination, and ignores dodges.

It deals 100% reality damage to a single target. If the enemy has 50% or less HP, it deals an additional 50% damage. Edge of Faith is considered an Assassination, and ignores dodges. Death Be Not Unkind: It deals 700% reality damage to a single target attack. Death Be Not Unkind is considered an Assassination and ignores dodges.

It deals 700% reality damage to a single target attack. Death Be Not Unkind is considered an Assassination and ignores dodges. Counter Kill: It deals 500% reality damage. This attack also gains a 50% critical damage buff. When other allies receive an attack, it deals 500% reality damage. Counter Kill is considered an Assassination.

Best Psychubes for Ezio in Reverse 1999

Falling for a Sweet Phenomenon Psychube (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Ezio build:

As the Bell Tolls (6-star): For every 100 points of Critical Technique the character has more than the enemy, he gains 2% damage dealt buff. Additionally, his single-target attack gains a 6% critical damage buff (can stack up to three times) when triggering an Assassination effect.

For every 100 points of Critical Technique the character has more than the enemy, he gains 2% damage dealt buff. Additionally, his single-target attack gains a 6% critical damage buff (can stack up to three times) when triggering an Assassination effect. Falling for a Sweet Phenomenon (5-star): He gains a 20% critical damage buff. His genesis damage dealt increases by 12% (can stack up to five times) after unleashing an extra action.

He gains a 20% critical damage buff. His genesis damage dealt increases by 12% (can stack up to five times) after unleashing an extra action. Stray Off the Path (6-star): His extra round gains a 24% Incantation Might buff for the round after casting a single-target incantation. He also gains a 12% critical damage buff after using a single-target incantation (can stack up to three times; this effect gets removed after using a mass incantation).

As the Bell Tolls is the best Psychube for general use. It buffs his damage, making him a reliable damage dealer. If Timekeepers are using him in a Poison team, they can use Falling for a Sweet Phenomenon. On the other hand, Stray Off the Path is best for characters with follow-up attacks.

Insight Materials for Ezio in Reverse 1999

Ezio’s Inheritance, or passive skill, is called The Three Tenets. It grants him a Precognition effect, which replaces his Moxie with Synchronization. He can cast his Ultimate skill after the Synchroization reaches 100%.

There are three ways to increase his Synchronization: using basic attack that triggers the Assassination effect, using the Counter Kill move, and killing an enemy. The first two methods increase Synchronization by 5%, whereas the third increases by 10%.

That said, here are the Inheritance’s Insight effects at all levels and their required materials:

Insight I: His damage taken is reduced by 15% while attacking in the Fighting Experience status. If he has Eyes Caught effect, his damage taken is reduced by an additional 30%.

Required materials

Sharpodonty ✕ 18000

Page of Starlit Ascent ✕ 6

Trembling Tooth ✕ 5

Esoteric Bones ✕ 5

Insight II: He gains a 15% critical damage buff upon entering the battle.

Required materials

Sharpodonty ✕ 40000

Scroll of Starlit Ascent ✕ 10

Cicada Wings ✕ 6

Prophetic Bird ✕ 6

Insight III: If his HP goes below 30% after receiving an attack, he removes Eyes Caught effect from all enemies and enters the Shadowstalk status for a round (can trigger only once per round). Whenever an ally triggers Assassination, he gains one stack of the Apprentice Assassin effect.

Required materials

Sharpodonty ✕ 200000

Tome of Starlit Ascent ✕ 16

Silver Bullet ✕ 6

Fruit of Good and Evil ✕ 3

Effects

Shadowstalk: It increases critical damage by 30% and damage taken reduction effect by 40%.

It increases critical damage by 30% and damage taken reduction effect by 40%. Apprentice Assassin: After Apprentice Assassin reaches 8 stacks, he gains the Master Assassin effect. If there are other Assassin-type characters, they also gain Master Assassination. Assassination characters gain 70% of the Master Assassination effect, whereas non-Assassin receives 50%.

After Apprentice Assassin reaches 8 stacks, he gains the Master Assassin effect. If there are other Assassin-type characters, they also gain Master Assassination. Assassination characters gain 70% of the Master Assassination effect, whereas non-Assassin receives 50%. Master Assassination: His final damage dealt increases by 6% for every extra 100 points of Critical Technique he has compared to the enemy.

Best teammates for Ezio in Reverse 1999

Here are some of the best teams for Ezio in Reverse 1999:

Flutterpage (Star): Sub-DPS

Sub-DPS Fatutu (Mineral): Healer

Healer Melania (Beast): Sub-DPS

Sub-DPS Vila (Plant): Healer

Healer Tuesday (Spirit): Sub-DPS (Poison-team)

Sub-DPS (Poison-team) Sotheby (Plant): Healer (Poison-team)

Timekeepers can check out the details of Ezio’s weapon system here.

