Creating the perfect Cookie Run: Kingdom team is increasingly becoming a challenge with the constant release of new Cookies, along with buffs and nerfs to existing characters. With a few teams slowly becoming the norm in the game's meta, players need to seek out fresher ways to gain an edge on the competition.

Treasures and toppings are the main way to separate your team from the meta, and this article explores if the recently released treasure, the Hollyberian Royal Necklace, has what it takes to become an influential acquisition.

Should you use the Hollyberian Royal Necklace in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Released in the first part of the "Stories by the Fireplace" update, the Hollyberian Royal Necklace is a treasure focused on bolstering the survivability of your Cookie Run: Kingdom Arena team. The add-on first provides your team with an HP shield, proportional to their max HP, and boosts their DMG Resist for a set time period.

The treasure provides an HP shield equal to 5% of your Cookies Max HP, along with a 5% DMG Resist boost for 6.5 seconds. at Lv.1. These numbers increase to 30% of max HP, and 15% DMG Resist boost when maxed out at Lv. 12.

This treasure can only be activated three times in a round, as it has a 14-second charge period and a 15-second cooldown.

While both of these numbers might not be staggering, the advantage an HP shield and DMG resist boost can provide will mostly outweigh the same from popular Cookie Run: Kingdom treasures like Sugar Swan's Shining Feather (first Cookie to fall is revived) or the Gatekeeper Ghost's Horn (DEF boost).

While the other two contribute to the team's survivability, this new treasure does it far more directly. Furthermore, when used correctly at key moments in combat, the Royal Necklace can help keep your team alive for much longer.

It is also worth pointing out that this treasure adds survivability to your entire Cookie Run: Kingdom team and not to a single Cookie, unlike the Feather.

With a 30% DMG Resist boost, players can also switch out Solid Almond toppings from their Cookies and tack on more aggressive ones, given that the treasure will be filing a gap that the Solid Almonds ordinarily would.

Some players like to use Herb Cookie for his Purify debuff. However, they are hesitant due to his lackluster healing. That said, they can try out teams with Herb and the Treasure and will find that the combo makes for an excellent secondary healer and allows players to utilize a very powerful Purify buff.

The Hollyberian Royal Necklace will surely find its way into many popular Cookie Run: Kingdom teams, and is a worthy investment.

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

Poll : 0 votes