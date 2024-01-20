Revisiting JiDion's 2023: Feud with Logan Paul, deleting prank videos on YouTube, controversies, and more

The career of Jidon "JiDion" has taken a significant shift in 2023, as the focus of his content shifted away from pranks and challenge videos to those surrounding the Christian faith and its values. He also deleted all past videos he had made since the advent of his YouTube career in 2018.

After being banned permanently from Twitch, he joined Rumble in 2023, where he currently streams exclusively. The streamer is no stranger to controversy either, being arrested for "criminal trespass" and being involved in a feud with Logan Paul.

This article delves into how 2023 fared for the former prankster and the events that surrounded the massive shift in his career.

Recapping JiDion's 2023

1) Feud with Logan Paul

Jidon and fellow internet star Logan Paul initially shared a pleasant acquaintance, with Jidon being one of the first members of Logan and KSI's "Prime Squad" on June 22, 2022. This was a group of selected "up-and-comers" who would be helped and "amplified" by the pair.

However, in 2023, matters between the two took a turn for the worse as a conflict took place between the streamer and Logan's younger brother, Jake. In a UFC event that took place on April 9, 2023, Logan Paul asked the streamer to move seats because he did not want to be on camera. Many consider this incident to be the primary reason behind their eventual fallout.

Later, on April 24, 2023, while sitting in an interview, Logan asked Jake to switch seats, to which Jake responded by dissing JiDion, calling him a "fanboy" and stating that unlike him, Jake is Logan's brother:

"Do I look like f**king JiDion? Huh? I'm your own f**king brother! I'm not a fanboy like JiDion! Who's like, 'Oh yes, Logan! Oh yes, Logan!' I'm your own f**king brother, bro! We go toe to f**king toe! Oh, my f**king f**k! This is what the f**k happens..."

In response, JiDion picked on the "toe-to-toe" part of the conversation and directly addressed Jake, stating:

"Oh! Okay, Jake. You can go, 'Toe-to-toe,' with your brother? All right. So... Jake, why didn't you keep the same energy when he f**ked your girlfriend while you were still dating her?"

He also addressed his beef with Jake Paul on July 25, 2023, in an episode of Andrew Schulz's popular podcast, FLAGRANT. Talking about the authenticity of the beef, the streamer stated:

"I mean, it's not beef anymore. I was just like, 'Damn! Why are you talking s**t?' Like, you know? I really have nothing against Jake. You know? Like, anybody that does something great for YouTube like - I think it's amazing! You know?"

Even though it seemed like the end of the conflict between the parties, things worsened as JiDion took the side of American MMA artist Dillion Dannis, who was engaged in a conflict with Logan at the time. Logan responded to this in another episode of the FLAGRANT podcast. Logan stated that he had not badmouthed JiDion during their encounter at the UFC match and expressed his disappointment regarding his support of Dillion.

On September 15, 2023, JiDion stated that he was quitting Prime, owing to his extensive beef with the Logan brothers. Eventually, things smoothened out as Logan revealed that Jidon had texted him, personally apologizing.

2) Deleting all prank content

On October 27, 2024, JiDion announced in a video on his YouTube channel, titled GoodBye JiDion, Say Hello to..., that he would be quitting his typical content consisting of challenges and prank videos, in favor of content that focuses on God. He further announced the establishment of a new channel named GiDeon, where he would post content that "points people in the right direction."

In the video, the streamer declared that the only purpose of his new channel would be to guide people to "follow Jesus":

"What are you going to be doing with the channel? And, the answer is nothing. This is going to be my last channel [sic] on JiDion man. Like, I truly feel like there's nothing else for me to do except do the will of God and point people in the right direction, to follow Jesus and get people to pick up their Bibles, and read about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Many netizens were left confused by the sudden and unforeseen shift in content by the streamer. However, only a month later, he put up another video, this time titled Why I Deleted All My Videos. In the video, he provided a direct explanation for his actions, stating that it was a way for him to "take out the wickedness" and put him into the world:

"I would say the main thing that people have hit me with since I have got my life back to Christ is, 'Why can't you follow Christ and make content? I mean, you are over here making millions upon millions of people happy. Isn't that of God?... If I am to truly give my life over to God, I have got to also take out the wickedness I put into the world."

On January 18, 2024, the streamer announced his comeback, stating that he would be back to making entertaining content for his audience, but in a tamer manner, minus the prank content.

3) Controversial events

For JiDion, 2023 was a year decorated with controversies, with one of his shenanigans getting the streamer arrested. The ordeal began as the streamer, along with fellow YouTuber Damilola Onakoya, disrupted a class at the University of Houston to record a prank video.

A week later, he was arrested by the Houston Police Department on April 17, 2023, for the charges of criminal trespass. The charges named five individuals, including two camerapersons, one of them being JiDion, for being involved in the prank. The arrest process was broadcast by JiDion on his Instagram Live.

Another major controversy included JiDion hanging a portrait of his face, dubbed "the Clapped Lisa," at the prestigious Louvre Museum. He was eventually arrested and spent a night in a jail in Paris, also attaining a ban from entering the museum.

In yet another event, on July 20, 2023, JiDion uploaded a video titled "Don't Sleep On the WNBA!" wherein he disrupted two WNBA games by sleeping through the games in his pajamas, after which he was banned for life from both NBA as well as WNBA games.

4) Rejected by Twitch for unban

JiDion was banned indefinitely by Twitch in 2022 after he told his audience to spam "L+Ratio" in the chat of popular streamer Imane "Pokimane." The streamer appealed the ban several times, but the platform has rejected him repeatedly.

The streamer shared the screenshot of the latest rejection from Twitch in a now-deleted post on X, stating that he was focused on spreading "the message of Jesus Christ" on the platform if he gets allowed to stream once again. He stated:

"2 years and still the same results, I will spread the message of JESUS CHRIST on your platform as soon as I'm reinstated! Someone needs to promote Godliness on a Godless platform like yours!!!"