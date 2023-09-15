"I'm getting s**t in Prime" - JiDion reveals he parted ways with Prime because of his feud with Jake and Logan Paul

YouTube prankster and popular streamer "JiDion" Adams appeared as a guest on George Janko's podcast on September 15, 2023. During their two-hour-long conversation, JiDion discussed his recent feud with the Paul brothers and explained why he left Logan Paul's hydration venture, Prime. According to the content creator, he decided to part ways because he felt "disrespected."

He said:

"But, you know, when I felt I was kind of getting disrespected, I just wanted to already step out. Because it was like... so, I'm already getting s**t for joining Prime, and then, I'm getting s**t in Prime. I'm getting s**t on."

The 22-year-old praised those who work at Prime and stated that he has no dispute with them:

"I have nothing wrong with anybody at Prime. Like, they all (are) great people."

"He was like, 'Yo, man. You went too far'" - JiDion shares his side of the story in light of his recent tussle with Jake and Logan Paul

The discussion began at the 38-minute mark of the podcast when George Janko brought up some of Logan Paul's comments on the FLAGRANT podcast about his feud with JiDion. Janko then requested that the streamer tell his side of the story.

Adams provided details about his conversation with Logan following his tussle with Jake. He said:

"What my problem was when we talked about it afterwards, he was like, 'Yo, man. You went too far,' when I made a response at Jake. Because I made my response at Jake only. But he was saying that I went too far. So, it's like, 'How am I going too far when Jake started this?' And all I'm doing is responding back."

Timestamp: 00:38:50

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality elaborated with an analogy, saying:

"That'll be like me getting punched and then I punch back. And then he's like, 'Damn, bro. Why did you punch back?' And, I was like, 'What?' And, I still kept it cool and I just didn't say anything, and I just, you know, left Prime and I was like, 'I don't want to do this anymore.'"

George Janko was taken aback upon hearing this and wanted JiDion to confirm if he left Prime because of his beef with the Paul brothers. The Rumble streamer responded:

"Not over that, but it was just like... yeah, I'm not going to lie. Pretty much."

What did fans say?

