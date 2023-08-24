"Never seen Logan drink PRIME": JiDion claims Logan Paul doesn't even drink his own PRIME beverage

The Logan Paul and JiDion drama seems to be continuing after the latter called the elder Paul brother out on a recent livestream and claimed he has never seen him drink a bottle of PRIME. Going on a rant about their interaction at the UFC event, the YouTube and Rumble streamer chided the co-founder of the energy and hydration company, insinuating that even its owners do not drink the product.

While PRIME made a lot of waves in the sports and MMA scene, having signed deals for massive organizations such as football clubs Arsenal and Bayern Munich, the beverage company made by Logan and KSI is incidentally also a hydration partner for the UFC.

Reacting to a video about his own beef with Logan Paul, "JiDion" Adams has fanned the flames of controversy by saying the former only "pretend drinks" PRIME:

"And then, he's not even going to drink it. You ever notice he's not even drinking it? I have seen so many clips, he literally just has the cap on, and he would pretend drink it. I have never seen Logan actually drink a PRIME bottle."

"The only reason he's here (UFC) is so he can flash the PRIME bottle": JiDion goes off on Logan Paul in recent livestream following drama

Adams has been a long-time associate of Logan's, but the two had quite a public fallout a couple of days ago after the elder Paul brother ended up calling the YouTuber "two-face." The streamer had clashed with The Maverick at a press conference and even talked about betting $100,000 on his opponent Dillon Danis for the upcoming fight as a way to reimburse the victims of Cryptozoo.

The drama naturally attracted a lot of attention, and JiDion seems to have doubled down and called out Logan Paul further in his most recent stream on YouTube. While reacting to a video about the conference where the two can be seen sitting at a UFC event, the YouTuber started going off on Logan, saying:

"He's at the UFC. And to be honest, he's not even there for a date night. The only reason he's here is so when the UFC shows the camera on him, he can flash the PRIME bottle."

JiDion continued giving his take, asserting that Logan Paul only cares about his own brand:

"Like, that's literally the only reason why he's here. He could give a d*mn about the fight, he could give a d*mn about me, he could give a d*mn about his girl. All he cares about is when the camera shows on him, he flashes that PRIME Bottle."

A clip of JiDion bashing Logan has been gaining traction on social media after the X page DramaAlert shared it. Fans from both sides have started opining on the matter. Here are a couple of general reactions:

Amid the recent Dillon Danis scandal, Logan Paul is also facing a lot of flak on the internet for not reimbursing the victims of the Cryptozoo scam after promising to do the same in January.