Riot Games is integrating with Crown channel to host the Valorant wwFest

After the monumental success of the First Strike tournament, Riot Games is set to launch a brand new Agent in Valorant.

Crown channel on Twitch recently released a trailer for the first-ever wwFest, coming on January 15th, 2021. It is going to be the first of its kind, integrating an experimental music and art festival.

We’re teaming up with @TheCrownChannel to start 2021 as a year to remember. Get ready for WWFEST—an experiential music and art festival like you’ve never known before. Mark your calendars for an epic celebration of music, art and gaming. Learn more: https://t.co/y9glc6rXaU pic.twitter.com/xlC9ImxvYb — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 8, 2020

Subsequently, the Crown channel is teaming up with Valorant to enmesh the physical and virtual worlds. Gamers, artists, musicians will come together to make Valorant the hub for one of the most interactive festivals ever thought up.

Along with this news, the trailer hinted at a new Agent coming to Valorant, who is popularly being called the "Silhoutte Pogger."

Riot Games teaming up with Crown channel to host the Valorant wwFest

This virtual experience is about to invigorate all the Valorant maps "as a sprawling exhibition to showcase star-studded musical lineup and spectacular art installations."

The show will run for six-hours, where every hour will feature and channelize the personality of specific Agents. It is being speculated that this event will conclude with the introduction of a new Agent in Valorant.

Riot Games are making it clear that Valorant is slowly becoming a significant part of popular culture through these collaborations and festivals.

The trailer showed that wwFest would broadcast around the US, UK, Germany, and Brazil on January 15th. At the same time, Japan and Korea will experience the fest on January 16th.

Image via ValorLeaks Twitter

Six agents will be hosting the event, and from the looks of it, they are Phoenix, Raze, Jett, Breach, Sage, and Cypher. The event will feature famous artists like - ARMNHMR, Moore Kismet, and Whipped Cream.

Simultaneously, the trailer featured Montana Spray Paint cans, which points to graffiti art installations will be featured all over the Valorant maps.

Who will this new Agent be in Valorant?

However, the highlight of this entire exposition was the new Agent coming to Valorant. Leakers have already started digging deep to find more information about this new Agent.

After the addition of Skye, Riot Games might add a new Controller to Valorant. The First Strike tournament showed that the Controller category is not at all favored in the current meta.

We are calling the New Agent Silhouette: Pogger



His name is now "Pogger" pic.twitter.com/PbGKfmQCKi — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) December 8, 2020

Omen is the only Agent that gets picked from the Controller category. Brimstone and Viper have taken a backseat in competitive Valorant, and it doesn't look like buffs are going to help them either.

Hopefully, this new Agent would restructure the entire Controller category. However, it is entirely plausible that Riot Games might add a new Duelist to the meta.

Phoenix, Jett, Raze, and Reyna have been pretty consistent throughout the tournament. Regardless, adding a new Duelist will definitely shift things in a vital way.

In all fairness, Riot Games are expanding the game, and it is brilliant to see that Valorant is becoming a pop culture phenomenon.

It will perhaps take some time, but their mission to make Valorant the most competitive game on the planet is already well underway.

