Riot outlines all mobility changes making their way to the PBE for League of Legends patch 11.13 cycle

League of Legends patch 11.13 will bring extensive changes to mobility in the game, reducing their overall effectiveness and nerfing item movement speed.

Mobility has been one of the core mechanics in League of Legends for quite some time now. With the latest Mythic item sets, the devs have introduced a meta that primarily focuses on movement speed and team compositions that can easily get in and out of fights.

Items like the Turbo Chemtank and the Stridebreaker made some of the bruiser picks incredibly overpowered. Their movement speed and gap closing abilities are what Riot Games will look to nerf in League of Legends patch 11.13.

The 11.13 Mobility changes we've been talking about should hit PBE tomorrow, and so we wanted to share out the changelist.



We took each item's win rates into account when making this evaluation, and so some of these are buffs, some are nerfs, and some are power neutral. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gpJ5tHGhtp — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) June 8, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends’ lead game designer Jeevun Sidhu outlined all the movement speed changes hitting the PBE during the patch 11.13 cycle.

Movement speed changes hitting the PBE in the League of Legends patch 11.13 cycle

Either way we plan on following up with any champions that are heavily disrupted by the changes.



If you have any feedback, feel free to hit me or @TheTruexy, who's working on these changes. (2/2) — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) June 8, 2021

Here are all the movement speed changes coming to the League of Legends PBE in patch 11.13 cycle:

Stridebreaker

[REMOVED] Halting Slash no longer dashes the user 300 units.

Halting Slash Damage TAD Ratio 75% >>> 150%

Slow 40% decaying over 2 seconds >>> 90%, decaying to 40% over 3 seconds

Halting Slash Cooldown 20s >>> 15s

[ADDED] Halting Slash can now be cast while moving.

Heroic Gad Passive 30 Move Speed >>> 20 Move Speed

Mythic Passive 3% Move Speed >>> 2% Move Speed

Health 200 >>> 400

Trinity Force

Move Speed On-Hit 25 >» 20 Attack Damage 30 >>> 35

Force of Nature

[REMOVED] No longer stacks Magic Resist and Movement Speed

[NEW] Unique When Immobilized, regenerate 8% of your maximum health over 4 seconds.

Black Cleaver

Health :: 400 >>> 450

Move Speed Per Stack of Carve 5 (max 30) >>> 3 (max 18)

Dead Man's Plate

Charge Time :: 8s >>> 4s

Maximum Move Speed 60>>> 40

Damage on hit :: 1-100 magic damage based on stack count >>> 1-40 (+100% Base AD) physical damage based on stack count

Death's Dance

Heal on Champ Takedown 10% >» 15%

[REMOVED] Takedowns grant 30% bonus Move Speed Sr 2 seconds.

Galeforce

Mythic Passive % Move Speed >>> 2% Move Speed

Prowler's Claw

Cu:46.n 60 >>> 90

Sandswipe Targeting: Any Enemy Unit >>> Enemy Champions

Shurelya's BaDlesong

Inspire Active Move Speed 60% decaying Move Speed (30% floor) >>> 30% Move Speed non-decaying

Lich Bane

Movement Speed 1096 >» 8% Ability Power 70>>> 75

Cosmic Drive

Movement Speed 10-30 (scaling with level) >» 20 Ability Power 75>>> 80

Nimbus Cloak

Move Speed Per Threshold 5%/20%/35% >>> 59120%/25%

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh