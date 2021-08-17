Riot will be looking to shift Viego’s gameplay setup to “crit builds” in League of Legends patch 11.17

Viego has been one of the most oppressive League of Legends champions to deal with ever since his release earlier this season.

The Ruined King had the capability of being flexed in three different roles, which included the mid lane, the top lane, and the jungle. However, his flexibility was not what made him such a menace to deal with.

The “Viego-Divine Sunderer” build combo allowed him to dish out a ton of damage while making him incredibly tanky to burst down during team fights. And this sustain is what made him take over team fights so very easily.

These are the Viego nerfs we're currently testing for next patch.



Goals:

1. Drain power from his resets, especially when behind or building tanky.



2. Reduce the versatility of his AA pattern by hitting AA range and camo radius.



3. Shift him slightly towards crit builds. pic.twitter.com/DB5EnYJH9A — August (@RiotAugust) August 16, 2021

Riot will be looking to make him a bit more balanced in League of Legends’ upcoming patch 11.17, and make him more of a “high risk, high reward” option.

In a recent Tweet, League of Legends’ principal champion designer August Browning opened up about some of the changes that the devs will be looking to introduce in Viego’s kit.

Hence, in the next update, they will be looking to push him towards a more crit-oriented build which will make Viego a glass cannon with a tonne of damage and not as much innate tankiness and sustain.

Massive Viego nerfs are incoming in League of Legends patch 11.17

Patch 11.17 Preview is here!



A few systems changes, champion adjustments, and a light set of buffs/nerfs that are a bit more solo queue focused for now, since there is no pro play on this patch.



11.18/11.19 will be more pro-focused (Worlds is on 11.19). pic.twitter.com/B5oBTN2PN7 — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 16, 2021

Riot August points out that with League of Legends patch 11.17 the devs will be looking to drain power away from Viego’s resets, especially if the player chooses to go for a more tanky option with his build.

His auto-attack pattern versatility will be hit hard as well. Hence changes will come to the attack range and camo radius and shift him more towards crit builds.

Riot August also outlines the following changes that will hit the League of Legends PBE 11.17 cycle:

Stats:

AA range: 225 >>> 200

Passive:

Healing on taking a body: 8% (+.025 BAD) (+.015AP) (+2.5 AS) >>> 3% (+.03 BAD) (+.02AP) (+5 AS)

Crit multiplier: .75 >>> 1

E:

Camo Reveal Radius: 400 >>> 450

R:

Slow duration: .5 >>> .25

It’s important to note here that the above-mentioned changes are tentative and may not reflect in the final League of Legends patch.

