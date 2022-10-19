Valve's DOTA 2 The International (TI) has established itself as one of the biggest tournaments in the esports scene. Whether on the production scale or the prize pool itself, DOTA 2 TI is a significant event that draws in viewers from every corner of the world to watch the best teams fight against each other for the Champions title.

Sixteen of the best teams have been selected for the main event, divided into two brackets - Upper and Lower - where teams will be placed according to their accumulated points. The main event starts on October 20 and will be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Center.

Royal Never Give up (RNG) performed satisfactorily in the Group Stage and secured 6th position in Group A. Meanwhile, Entity Esports barely managed to scrape through to the main event after securing 8th position in Group B.

RNG vs Entity: Which team will survive elimination in DOTA 2 TI?

RNG showed great persistence and fought well against multiple strong teams in the Group Stage. The Chinese team was able to secure its slot in the main event but in the Lower Bracket after having 9 match wins and 9 losses that evened out most of their hard-earned points.

RNG has been less fortunate while dealing with enemy team counters and strategies. The team tried battling it out but failed as enemy teams quickly overpowered them and took greater map control. Fans can expect more potent strategies aimed at final objectives to be played out by the team during the main event and not rely on winning team fights.

Entity Esports is a relatively new Indian esports organization that has dipped its toes into the world stage of the DOTA 2 scene. The team had to fight tooth and nail to secure their place in the main event to have a chance at touching the TI11 trophy, albeit via the Lower Bracket.

The Group Stage performance from Entity lacked any elements of surprise or powerplay when taking aggressive map control. The team seemed to have a good counter strategy in play but failed to completely execute the plan, which led to multiple team fights sliding away from being in their favor.

Entity scored 6 match wins and 12 losses, driving them to the 8th and last position in Group B.

One cannot predict the victor for this upcoming match-up with surety as both teams might have an ace up their sleeves to deal a fatal blow and eliminate their opponents. Statistically, RNG should be able to clutch up the best-of-one match and move up in the Lower Bracket Round 2.

Head-to-head

RNG and Entity are yet to face each other and will meet on the battlefield for the first time in the Lower Bracket match. Both teams have surely observed each other in matches that have already been played against different opponents to figure out their respective strengths and weaknesses.

DOTA 2 TI11 Roster

RNG

Daniel “Ghost” Chan Kok Hong

Lu “Somnus丶M” Yao

Yang “Chalice” Shenyi

Hu “kaka” Liangzhi

Yap “xNova” Jian Wei

Entity

Ivan “Pure” Moskalenko

Daniel “Stormstormer” Schoetzau

Tobias “Tobi” Buchner

Vladislav “Kataomi`” Semenov

Dzmitry “Fishman” Palishchuk

Livestream details

Fans can tune into DOTA 2 TI's official channels on YouTube and Twitch to watch the main event being streamed live. The Lower Bracker Round 1 match between RNG and Entity Esports is scheduled for October 20 at 7 pm SGT/ 4.30 pm IST/ 1 pm CEST.

The timing and schedule are expected to remain the same without further changes. We will update the post with the latest timings should any changes occur.

Poll : Will RNG prevail in the Lower Bracket ? Yes No 0 votes