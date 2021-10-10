RNG vs PSG Talon League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

The second match on the first day of the group stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021 is between Royal Never Give Up (RNG) and PSG (Paris Saint Germain) Talon.

Both of these teams have a history as they participated in the League of Legends Mid Season Invitational 2021. While RNG did have the upper hand and ended up winning the tournament, PSG Talon also had a very fine showing.

However, the situation has changed a bit, and this time, the match should be more even ended as compared to how it was during the Mid Season Invitational 2021.

RNG vs PSG Talon at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know

Predictions

RNG did not have a perfect summer split at the LPL. They struggled a lot to find their footing and had to qualify through the regional qualifiers. However, much of their poor performance is on account of fatigue due to back-to-back tournaments.

PSG Talon, however, had an easy summer split at the PCS. They stomped over every opponent and qualified for League of Legends Worlds 2021.

It is important to note that both of these teams are extremely strong. However, PSG Talon has a habit of being inconsistent at times. If their previous matches during the Mid Season Invitational 2021 are any sign of their performance, the team can fluctuate a lot. RNG, on the other hand, has a strict and disciplined style of play.

While this team can become a bit too monotonous at times, they are perfect at how they want to play and the exact aspect they want to achieve. This is what gives them the upper hand over most teams they go up against.

Overall, RNG should close this match, even though the game should be very even in terms of kills and scores.

Head-to-Head results

RNG and PSG Talon faced each other three times at the Mid Season Invitational 2021. In the best-of-one series, PSG Talon and RNG shared one win each.

However, in the best-of-five series, RNG swooped over PSG Talon with a 3-1 victory.

When and where to watch

RNG vs PSG Talon will be telecast live on the Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. The match will also be broadcast live on the official lol esports website. League of Legends fans can watch the game live on October 11, 2021.

Previous results

RNG's previous match was against WE Gaming in the LPL regional qualifiers, which they won 3-0.

PSG Talon's last match was against Beyond Gaming in the finals of the PCS summer split that they won 3-2.

Rosters of both the teams

RNG

Yi "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao

Yan "Wei" Yang-Wei

Yuan "Cryin" Cheng-Wei

Chen "GALA" Wei

Shi "Ming" Sen-Ming

PSG Talon

Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang

Kim “River” Dong-woo

Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang

Wong “Unified” Chun Kit

Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing

