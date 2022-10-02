RNG vs Saigon Buffalo: League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The fourth day of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins stage will feature 12 teams going head-to-head to claim their spot in the tournament's upcoming stages.

The final game of the series will feature Chinese esports giant Royal Never Give Up (RNG), going against the Vietnamese seed Saigon Buffalo. Currently, both RNG and Saigon Buffalo sit in the lower half of Group B.

With the Istanbul Wild Cats and Isurus getting eliminated from the pool, RNG and Saigon Buffalo will participate and face other teams during the second round of the play-ins stage.

Preview of DRX vs Saigon Buffalo at League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins

Predictions

Royal Never Give Up was the favored team during the start of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins. However, their performance was not at par, as they ended up getting demolished by their South Korean counterpart, DRX.

The upset did not stop the MSI (Mid Season Invitational) 2022 victors, as RNG went on to win all the games after. The team's jungler Yan "Wei" Yang-Wei and ADC Chen "GALA" Wei have shown exceptional skills.

GALA, in particular, held a 10.8 KDA throughout four games. He was undefeated on marksmen champions such as Aphelios, Kai'Sa, and Tristana.

Saigon Buffalo has also shown what they're made of, as the VCS (Vietnam Championship Series) seed dominated the Argentine team Isurus on October 1. The team's star player and ADC, Nguyễn "Shogun" Văn Huy, earned a Penta Kill during the League of Legends Worlds 2022.

The community should keep an eye on the bot-centric matchup featuring RNG's GALA and Saigon Buffalo's Shogun. Many consider both to be some of the best ADCs participating in international tournaments.

That being said, Royal Never Give Up is the more favored team, and the community expects them to take on the second Vietnamese seed easily. However, with the latter's form and seeing how Shogun showcases his talents, it wouldn't be surprising to see Saigon Buffalo emerging as the victor.

Head-to-head

RNG and Saigon Buffalo clashed during the League of Legends MSI 2022 Rumble Stage Day 4. The Chinese team won the 35-minute long game, with Wei demonstrating his immaculate decision-making and juggling skills.

Previous results

RNG played against DRX on the first day of League of Legends Worlds 2022, with the latter winning the best-of-one series. RNG then faced MAD Lions, Isurus, and Istanbul Wild Cats and won all the games.

Saigon Buffalo, meanwhile, has faced DRX and MAD Lions and lost both games. However, they ended up winning their games against Isurus and Istanbul Wild Cats.

Worlds 2022 Roster

Potential roster for RNG

Breathe - Top

Wei - Jungle

Xiaohu - Mid

Gala - ADC

Ming - Support

Potential roster for Saigon Buffalo

Hasmed -Top

BeanJ - Jungle

Froggy -Mid

Shogun - ADC

Taki - Support

Livestream details

The RNG vs Saigon Buffalo series will be livestreamed on Riot Games' official Twitch channel on October 2, 2022, at 8:00 pm CDT or 6:30 am IST.

