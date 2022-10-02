League of Legends Worlds 2022 Day 3 play-ins: Loud upset Fnatic, DRX continue dominance

The third day at the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage ended with blistering performances from the best in the game. Brazilian superstars Loud dismantled Fnatic in the very first game of the day and dominated the moment. DRX continued its victory, ran on the other side, and moved to the top of Group B - the play-in stage.

RNG also grabbed a victory in Group B and more or less cemented its position for a best-of-five game against any of the teams from Group A. Evil Geniuses managed to reach the top of Group A after Fnatic's loss against Loud.

Results, standings, and overview after Day 3 of the play-in stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022

The standings after Day 3 of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage are provided below:

Group A Team Matches Played Wins Losses Evil Geniuses 4 3 1 Fnatic 4 3 1 DetonatioN FocusMe 4 2 2 Loud 4 2 2 Beyond Gaming 4 2 2 Chiefs 4 0 4

Group B Team Matches Played Wins Losses DRX 4 4 0 MAD Lions 4 3 1 RNG 4 3 1 Saigon Buffalo 4 2 2 Istanbul Wildcats 4 0 4 Isurus 4 0 4

Within the two tables, Group A looks more interesting at this point in the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage. Fnatic's loss to Loud spoke volumes about the latter's capabilities because the Brazilian's botlane made all the difference.

Fnatic was touted as having one of the best botlanes in the game. Loud handily countered that narrative, and this will prove to be a major confidence boost for the team. In any case, Fnatic's loss to Loud has blown open the group, with multiple tie-breaker scenarios opening up.

That will depend on how the results pan out in tomorrow's games, but if Fnatic and Evil Geniuses lose their respective games, anything is possible. Five teams from Group A could still potentially qualify for the main stage, though the LCO champions and Chiefs have already been eliminated.

Nonetheless, there is a chance that the Chiefs might pull off an upset tomorrow because they have nothing to lose. The LCO team might try to get a consolation win before going home. If Loud loses to Chiefs tomorrow, competition will open up near the top, though if the former wins, complications might arise.

In Group B, however, things are much more straightforward. The bottom two teams are already out of the tournament. Matches from here on will be more deterministic towards the seeding of teams rather than an open field of competition.

DRX is the dominant team from Group B right now, with Zeka and Deft being the best-performing players in the tournament. This is something that DRX will cherish because most voices from the region nearly ignored this team.

Fans felt DRX was the weakest team from League of Legends' LCK. The assumption was that they wouldn't make it past the play-ins. However, DRX has defied expectations and will likely make it to the main event.

The MAD Lions have also performed significantly better. But considering only two tough teams in Group B, the Europeans made things much easier. RNG recovered well after their initial loss to DRX on Day 1.

The final day of best-of-ones on the play-in stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is expected to be interesting based on how things end up in Group A.

