DRX vs MAD Lions League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The penultimate match on day 4 of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage is between the MAD Lions and DRX. This match might not be as crucial for DRX, but it might be vital to the MAD Lions.

This will determine the seeding of Group B of play-ins, which can ultimately decide who faces whom in the best-of-five games. Hence, both teams will have to play their best game to ensure the qualification for the final Group Stages does not become complicated.

Apart from that, there is also the fact that this will be a clash between Europe and South Korea, often filled with moments of excitement and loads of surprises.

Preview of DRX vs MAD Lions at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Predictions

The MAD Lions' journey at League of Legends Worlds 2022 has been quite good. It has been better than many might have anticipated before the tournament began.

Undoubtedly, this team suffered from a lack of variation, creativity, and robustness. The team always had one ideology. If it failed, there was nothing it could do.

There was an over-reliance on Nisqy to perform, which often led to the doom of this team. It is safe to say that the game plan that this team used to follow has not changed much at Worlds 2022, either.

However, up until now, the MAD Lions have been able to dismantle teams that are weaker than them, even though they did end up losing to RNG. This might be enough for the team to qualify for the Group Stages, though that is something only time will tell.

DRX has been massive up until this point at League of Legends Worlds 2022. The team is the opposite of how it has been domestically in the LCK.

The midlaner of this team, Zeka, has been the best one up until this point at Worlds 2022 play-ins. Then there is Deft, who seems determined to finally add the World Championship title to his trophy cabinet and enhance his already illustrious career even further.

DRX is a cut above every other team, and it seems like this team might proceed further into the tournament, maybe until the Quarterfinals or the Semifinals.

Nevertheless, in terms of predictions, DRX should be able to grab the win, as the team is just performing much better both as a team and individually. Even though the MAD Lions might put up a fight, it will probably fall short in the end.

Head-to-head

DRX and MAD Lions have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

Previously, DRX faced up against Isurus at the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage and grabbed a comfortable victory.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, faced up against Saigon Buffalo and managed an easy victory in the end.

Worlds 2022 Roster

MAD Lions

Armut

Elyoya

Nisqy

Unforgiven

Kaiser

DRX

Kingen

Pyosik

Zeka

Deft

Beryl

Livestream details

DRX vs MAD Lions will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 2, 2022, at 7:00 pm CDT.

