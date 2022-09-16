Roar For More Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Super Troop challenges in Clash of Clans are one of the best ways to earn rewards like magic items, resources, and experience points. Players can participate in these challenges for free and earn rewards to upgrade faster in the game.

Super Troop challenges require players to use a specific troop in their attacking strategies and win 10 battles.

The Roar For More challenge is the latest Super Troop challenge in Clash of Clans. It has similarities to the Hasty Balloon, Wizards of Awez, and Shiny Tiny challenges in the game.

This article takes a brief look at the Roar For More challenge, what it entails, its rewards, and more.

In-game description and other details about the Roar For More challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans It's been a bit over a week since the Super Troops have arrived in the Village! Have you had a chance to power up your troops yet? Let us know what you think so far and how you are using them in your army! It's been a bit over a week since the Super Troops have arrived in the Village! Have you had a chance to power up your troops yet? Let us know what you think so far and how you are using them in your army! https://t.co/0zQlSi4FMF

The Roar For More challenge in Clash of Clans requires players to use Super Barbarians in their army compositions as they try to win 10 battles. Players must complete the challenge by September 17, 2022, to win all the rewards.

The in-game description of the Roar For More challenge is as follows:

"Whip your glorious mane of hair in the name of victory when you use Super Barbarians during this special Super Troop event!"

Super Troops are boosted versions of regular Dark Elixir and Elixir troops like Minions, Valkyries, Dragons, and more. They require more housing space than their normal versions, and their training time is also increased significantly.

Super Barbarians are the boosted versions of Barbarians with special rage abilities. Players can unlock them using the Super Potion or the 75000 Dark Elixir.

The in-game description of the Super Barbarian troop is as follows:

"Superior in health, power, speed and most importantly, hair, the Super Barbarians are what regular Barbarians dream of becoming!"

As mentioned earlier, players must use Super Barbarians in 10 multiplayer battles to unlock all the rewards from the challenge, including experience points and magic items.

The number of Super Barbarians to be used in the battle depends upon the Town Hall level. TH13 players must use at least one Super Barbarian in multiplayer battles to win rewards.

Super Barbarians can be used with multiple troops like Giants, Valkyries, Pekkas, Wizards, and more. Players can also use attacking strategies like Gibarch and GoWipe to win plenty of battles in this challenge.

Rewards for completing the Roar For More challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Meet the first Super Troop, the Super Barbarian! ⚔️ He'll start Raged for a few seconds when first deployed. With more hit points, greater damage, faster movement, and a magnificent mane, this hurricane of hurt is blind to anything except destroying the nearest target! Meet the first Super Troop, the Super Barbarian! ⚔️ He'll start Raged for a few seconds when first deployed. With more hit points, greater damage, faster movement, and a magnificent mane, this hurricane of hurt is blind to anything except destroying the nearest target! https://t.co/OGmw9LcAHa

The Roar For More challenge is relatively easy to do. Listed below are all the rewards from the challenge, along with what they do in the game:

Players will get a Power Potion on winning 10 battles, which will help boost the levels of troops, siege machines, and spells to the maximum laboratory level.

Players will also get 400 experience points on completing the challenge, which will help increase the profile level.

The Roar For More challenge in Clash of Clans is an excellent way to use Super Barbarians in multiplayer battles at a much lower training cost.

Players can read all the information about the challenge by clicking on the in-game events section.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh