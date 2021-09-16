Roblox Airport Tycoon Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Airport Tycoon puts players in charge of their own airport, operating it from a business standpoint.

Players in Roblox Airport Tycoon can build and upgrade their airports, fly the most fantastic airplanes in the game, and explore the skies over beautiful oceans, islands, and other landscapes.

Cash is the main currency in Roblox Airport Tycoon. This is how the building and upgrades are purchased. There are a ton of promo codes available for the game that provide Cash, giving all players a chance at having the best airport.

Codes for Roblox Airport Tycoon (September 2021)

A featured image for Airport Tycoon. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

330KLIKES: Redeem this code for 300,000 Cash

HOTEL: Redeem this code for 200,000 Cash

ATDISCORD: Redeem this code for 50K Cash

UPDATE9: Redeem this code for 200,000 Cash

CASHPASS: Redeem this code for 222,200 Cash

WHALETUBE: Redeem this code for 100,000 Cash

blimp: Redeem this code for 200,000 Cash

OSCAR: Redeem this code for 123,456 Cash

BLOXYCOLA: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash

CLIFFHANGER: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash

INSTA: Redeem this code for 40,000 Cash

MEGAWHALE: Redeem this code for 40,000 Cash

ROCKET: Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash

FREEMOOLAH: Redeem this code for 40,000 Cash

FIREBALL: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash

CHIP: Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash

Expired Codes

JUNE: Redeem this code for 300,000 Cash

USA: Redeem this code for 300,000 Cash

20K: Redeem this code for 200,000 Cash

2021: Redeem this code for 202,100 Cash

UPDATE8: Redeem this code for 200,000 Cash

MERRYXMAS: Redeem this code for 100,000 Cash

ERACE: Redeem this code for free Cash

HALLOW: Redeem this code for 66,666 Cash

WARTHOG: Redeem this code for free Cash

UPDATE5: Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash

TREAT: Redeem this code for 33,333 Cash

XBOX: Redeem this code for free Cash

100MIL: Redeem this code for free Cash

50MIL: Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash

BLUEWHALE: Redeem this code for 40,000 Cash

BOATS: Redeem this code for 20,000 Cash

MOBILE: Redeem this code for 15,000 Cash

SUSHI: Redeem this code for 20,000 Cash

AIRPORT: Redeem this code for 15,000 Cash

How to redeem codes in Roblox Airport Tycoon

The code redemption window for Airport Tycoon. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Launch Roblox Airport Tycoon and claim a tycoon near where you spawn. This will put you into a game where you own your very own airport. After that has been done, click on the Twitter logo.

Copy and paste the code you want to redeem into the textbox. Hit enter to redeem the Roblox Airport Tycoon code. If active and input correctly, you will be notified it was successful and see your Cash amount increase.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar