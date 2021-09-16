Roblox Airport Tycoon Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Airport Tycoon puts players in charge of their own airport, operating it from a business standpoint.
Players in Roblox Airport Tycoon can build and upgrade their airports, fly the most fantastic airplanes in the game, and explore the skies over beautiful oceans, islands, and other landscapes.
Cash is the main currency in Roblox Airport Tycoon. This is how the building and upgrades are purchased. There are a ton of promo codes available for the game that provide Cash, giving all players a chance at having the best airport.
Codes for Roblox Airport Tycoon (September 2021)
Active Codes
- 330KLIKES: Redeem this code for 300,000 Cash
- HOTEL: Redeem this code for 200,000 Cash
- ATDISCORD: Redeem this code for 50K Cash
- UPDATE9: Redeem this code for 200,000 Cash
- CASHPASS: Redeem this code for 222,200 Cash
- WHALETUBE: Redeem this code for 100,000 Cash
- blimp: Redeem this code for 200,000 Cash
- OSCAR: Redeem this code for 123,456 Cash
- BLOXYCOLA: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash
- CLIFFHANGER: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash
- INSTA: Redeem this code for 40,000 Cash
- MEGAWHALE: Redeem this code for 40,000 Cash
- ROCKET: Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash
- FREEMOOLAH: Redeem this code for 40,000 Cash
- FIREBALL: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash
- CHIP: Redeem this code for 10,000 Cash
Expired Codes
- JUNE: Redeem this code for 300,000 Cash
- USA: Redeem this code for 300,000 Cash
- 20K: Redeem this code for 200,000 Cash
- 2021: Redeem this code for 202,100 Cash
- UPDATE8: Redeem this code for 200,000 Cash
- MERRYXMAS: Redeem this code for 100,000 Cash
- ERACE: Redeem this code for free Cash
- HALLOW: Redeem this code for 66,666 Cash
- WARTHOG: Redeem this code for free Cash
- UPDATE5: Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash
- TREAT: Redeem this code for 33,333 Cash
- XBOX: Redeem this code for free Cash
- 100MIL: Redeem this code for free Cash
- 50MIL: Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash
- BLUEWHALE: Redeem this code for 40,000 Cash
- BOATS: Redeem this code for 20,000 Cash
- MOBILE: Redeem this code for 15,000 Cash
- SUSHI: Redeem this code for 20,000 Cash
- AIRPORT: Redeem this code for 15,000 Cash
How to redeem codes in Roblox Airport Tycoon
Launch Roblox Airport Tycoon and claim a tycoon near where you spawn. This will put you into a game where you own your very own airport. After that has been done, click on the Twitter logo.
Copy and paste the code you want to redeem into the textbox. Hit enter to redeem the Roblox Airport Tycoon code. If active and input correctly, you will be notified it was successful and see your Cash amount increase.